There will be a sequel to A Simple Favor, With Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

If you, like us, loved all the outfits that Blake Lively wore in in simple favor (and on the publicity tour), we have great news for you: the 2018 film will have a sequel, where the other protagonist of the first installment will also participate: Anna Kendrick.

In case you haven’t seen the first movie, please go ahead and do it, but while we remind you that Kendrick plays a mommy blogger widow who befriends another mom from school, Blake as a super fashionist and mysterious woman who, weeks later, disappears, so he begins a search in which nothing is what it seems.

in simple favor mixes black comedy, mystery and suspense in a super effective way, so one moment you’re laughing at the videos Anna’s character makes, another you’re drooling over Blake’s closet and another you can’t believe the twist who gave the plot. Oh, and there’s also a lesbian subtext, what more could you ask for?

Returning for the sequel is screenwriter Jessica Sharzer, who adapted Darcey Bell’s novel of the same name, as well as director Paul Feig (who also directed bridesmaids). We still don’t know what other actors will be in the project, but we’d love to see Henry Golding return (Crazy Rich Asians), who did an excellent role as Blake’s husband in the first film.

It is seen that many projects are coming for the actress. After hosting the Met Gala, it was announced that she will be making her feature directorial debut and now this sequel as well. For her part, Anna Kendrick came out in the HBO series love life and is recording the thriller Alice, Darling.

