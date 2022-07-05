These adidas sneakers are the ones we’ll all be wearing in 2023

They stand out as one of the off-duty essentials of fashionable models. sneakers adidas Samba come back in force for a few months. And it’s not Bella Hadid who will say otherwise. Seen wearing these essential sportswear during the last Fashion Week, the model confirms the trend.

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner… They swear by these adidas sneakers

Challenging the style of nineties icons like Kate MossWinona Ryder or Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber multiply the faultless in terms of fashion. From street style to catwalks, Samba ofadidas have more than ever the wind in their sails. Demonstration at Paris Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2022-2023, where they appeared at the feet of the models in the show Coperni. A fair dose of cool, ideal for giving a twist to your look this spring while emphasizing comfort. Get it now on adidas.fr.

Kendall Jenner on the streets of Los Angeles in June 20222 Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin