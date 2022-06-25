These are all the millions that Shannon de Lima took from Marc Anthony

Mark Anthony and Shannon from Lima They were at the time one of the most beloved couples in the world of entertainment but also one of the most controversial. Several years ago the marriage they formed came to an end and from this breakup and this divorce process details are still coming to light, such as, for example, the sum of money that Shannon de Lima acquired throughout the separation.

The sum of money that was put at stake once the rumors of separation between Shannon de Lima and Mark Anthony stunned fans. This separation was quite unexpected since the relationship between the two artists was one of the strongest in the artistic environment. The couple separated in 2017 and everything indicates that work reasons were the cause of the breakup.

Marc Anthony has a heritage of around 80,000,000 million dollars, making him one of the best paid singers on the artistic circuit and also in the world. This enormous fortune was reduced on a large scale after the singer decided to separate from his ex-wife Shannon from Lima.

In a first instance of divorce Shannon from Lima He was left with an approximate week of 3,000,000 million dollars for support and also to this enormous sum of money he added two extremely luxurious apartments that were owned by Mark Anthony valued at $1,500,000 each. This is one of the most expensive divorce proceedings in the history of separations of the Latin singer.

Faced with the enormous sum of money that Shannon from Lima managed to get as a result of the divorce Mark Anthony He put some conditions on his ex-wife, such as not showing up at his house during the first three years of separation and the impossibility of speaking to the media about what happened in their relationship and in the separation and divorce process.