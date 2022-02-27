These are all the signs that this variant of covid-19 presents

The new variant of coronavirus known as Omicron scientists are concerned about speed in which propagates and also for the high chance of reinfection that seems to have the new strain, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in a report.

While scientists investigate the characteristics of this new strain against the clock, little by little we are learning details of how this virus manifests itself in infected people. Unlike other variants, such as the Delta, which is still the most common in Europe, the Omicron variant has Other features.

Fatigue, characteristic of Omicron

Specifically, specialists have detected a symptom particular of covid-19 that is reported more frequently in Omicron cases. It’s about the fatiguewhich at the moment seems to be the most common symptom so far in this variant.

The problem of fatigue is that it can also occur in other diseases, including the common cold, so it’s hard to detect if you don’t get tested. For this reason, specialists recommend that we get a proof immediately if we notice this symptom or others that may suggest covid.

Between the symptom Potential risks related to Omicron infections mainly highlight the fatiguesensation of tiredness or exhaustion and pain in various muscle groups of the body.

Other symptoms

Omicron can cause mild symptoms such as sore throat, fatigue or headache, and more serious symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath. But all of them also depend on the state of vaccinationage, comorbid conditions and history of natural infections.

The most common symptoms of infections by covid-19, including those caused by Omicron, include fever or body chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue or muscle or body aches, headache, stuffy or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Any of these symptoms can appear two to 14 days after being exposed to SARS-CoV-2. They can all be equally serious or present different severity depending on the symptom.

However, early research on the new strain indicates that Omicron it does not cause symptoms as severe as those experienced due to Delta infections. Nor does the effect of loss of taste or smell that those infected by other variants have suffered.

However, the WHO warns that while the Omicron variant may cause fewer severe cases than the delta variant, it could increase hospitalizations and deaths if, as feared, it is more contagious and cause more infections usually.

How to prevent contagion

The vaccines They are considered, at the moment, the best protection measure against serious illness and death from variants of covid-19.

The WHO insists that the most effective measures that people can take to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus is keep a physical distance at least 1 meter from others; use one face mask adjusted; open windows to improve ventilation; avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces; keep them clean hands; cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or handkerchief; and above all, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





