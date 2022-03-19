These are the 10 foods that should be eliminated from the diet to lose weight quickly

Gaining weight when you don’t eat a healthy diet or exercise is relatively easy. However, losing those extra kilos is a task that can sometimes become complex.

In this process, food is decisive. “Losing weight in a healthy way is not just about following a diet or program. It is about acquiring a lifestyle that includes healthy eating and regular physical activity, ”says the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that 2.8 million people die worldwide due to problems related to being overweight or obese. Type 2 diabetes, liver failure, musculoskeletal conditions, depression and anxiety are conditions that can affect those who are not at a healthy weight.

One of the recommendations of the experts is that in a balanced diet foods rich in nutrients, proteins and minerals should be consumed, but eliminate those that do not contribute much and that add fats and sugars to the body. These are ten of the main products that should be avoided in the diet if you want to lose weight.

1. Table sugar

Table sugar is not a necessary food, since it does not provide any beneficial nutrients for the functioning of the body, but only simple carbohydrates and easily assimilated calories, states an article published in the wellness magazine vitonic. Regarding these products, the WHO recommends that sugar consumption not exceed 5% of the total calories consumed in a day.

2. French fries

Although it is a food that can be rich on the palate, it provides fat and sodium, it does not satisfy and often becomes addictive. Since these potatoes do not provide fiber or protein and neither do vitamins or minerals, but they do provide calories, it is advisable to eliminate them from the diet.

3. Refined flours

Refined flours are those that come from natural sources such as wheat, but have gone through an industrial process to make them finer.yes In this step they lose a good part of their nutrients and components. On some occasions they are mixed with sugar, says the portal Muy Salud, from Spain, a digital publication specialized in health and scientific issues.

4. Sausages

Sausages, chorizos, salami, black pudding and ham are some of the most famous sausages, but they also cause the appearance of cardiovascular diseases, according to an article published in the specialized magazine BMC Medicine.

5. Alcoholic beverages

Alcohol is one of the foods with the highest energy density, it increases appetite and does not provide a feeling of satiety, which leads consumers to increase their food intake. It is characterized because its energy intake is nutritionally poor.

6. Commercial ice cream

Most commercial ice creams are rich in fats and added sugars, a combination that makes them a preparation that does not fill you up but, on the contrary, can encourage you to eat more. The ideal is to consume ice cream Homemade with no added sugar.

7. Sugary drinks

The best drink is water and even more so if the person seeks to lose weight, since soft drinks have a large amount of sugar and add empty calories to the diet.. Additionally, they have substances with an addictive effect on the body such as caffeine and its derivatives. Therefore, the ideal is to avoid industrial drinks.

8. Fruit or boxed juices

The fruit is good, but when you consume it in juice, it loses the fiber and turns into fructose; while box juices are full of flavorings and syrups that make them sweeter. They are an inadvisable drink for health and if the goal is to lose weight, with less reason, according to information from the Bodytech gym chain.

9. Snack bag

Another food that should be avoided to lose weight are carbohydrates. This includes crackers, rice, cereal, sugary cereal bars, and bread, among others. The Better with Health portal indicates that these products contain simple sugars that cause alterations in blood glucose.

10.Pizza

Whether frozen or purchased and ready to eat, pizza is a preparation that is traditionally made with refined flour and a variety of fatty products such as cured and semi-cured cheeses, sausages, sauces and others. It is advisable to make homemade pizzas with whole grains, vegetables, legumes or other quality, fresh and unprocessed ingredients.