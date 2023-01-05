Every Thursday Microsoft officially announces free games for Xbox for Free Play Days, incorporating two, three or even four games that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play throughout the weekend for absolutely free. And just a few minutes ago, the three new games that we will be able to play throughout the Three Kings weekend have been confirmed.

During the days 6, 7 and 8 of January, the subscribers of the aforementioned services will be able to enjoy 3 free Xbox games for Free Play Days. Specifically, the games that we can try will be the latest installment of Saints Raw, For the King and Cricket 2022. In case you don’t know them, here is a brief description of all of them.

These are the 3 free games for Xbox for Free Play Days

saints row

This title is the reboot of one of the craziest franchises in the industry. This time, we will create the Saints group, and we will have to face the Panthers, the Idols and the Marshalls, while we have to create our own empire and take control of the city. Enjoy one of the craziest sandbox experiences in the genre in a hilarious adventure.

cricket 22

Cricket 22 is the biggest evolution seen to date for fans of the sport. We will be able to enjoy the Ashes competition, setting aside the rivalry between Australia and England. In addition, we can also enjoy other competitions such as Big Bash T20, The Hundred or the CPL, among others.

for the king

For The King is a strategic role-playing game that combines roguelike and tabletop elements in an exhilarating adventure that takes place across the kingdom, after the assassination of the King. After this, the peace that once reigned has been affected, arising revolts that may end the peace of the kingdom. As players, our mission will be to try to avoid the imminent disaster in which it can plunge.