These are the 5 worst diets to lose weight (and one of them is used by Jennifer Aniston)

Losing weight has become for many people the great prize of the lottery: many have heard that it exists, but few have achieved it. That’s why… 02.20.2022, Sputnik World

But the reality is much more complex and in this transformation there are hundreds of physiological processes involved that can speed up or slow down weight loss. As each body is unique, there are eating styles that best adapt to the particular needs of each organism and to the person’s lifestyle. However, among the hundreds of diets available, there are some that, beyond helping to lose weight, can have unwanted side effects. According to experts in the field, there are diets that promise quick results and put health at risk. Here is a list of the five worst diets. Diets with injections (puncture diet) An injectable drug is responsible for this diet being number 1 on this infamous list. In addition to the side effects that the injection of an appetite suppressant can have —such as intestinal obstruction, type II diabetes, heart attack or kidney failure—, there are the risks related to the establishments that offer this treatment. Many times they do not have health permits necessary or their staff is not properly qualified to give these injections.Patch dietAs its name implies, this diet does not focus on the foods to be consumed. The undisputed protagonist of this regimen are some patches that promise to make you lose between four and eight kilos a month. They are usually placed on the abdomen, hips or thighs to attack fat locally and activate the metabolism. They have a duration of 24 hours after which they must be replaced by others. In addition to not having a scientific basis, it has the same risk as the previous diet, as the patches are not placed, in most cases, by health professionals. .Keto dietOne of the most famous at the moment, the keto or ketogenic diet imposes restrictions on the consumption of carbohydrates, while increasing the intake of proteins and fats. It promises that you can lose between two and three kilos a week after entering ketosis. However, although you can indeed lose kilos quickly, it can have catastrophic consequences on the body, from headaches to bone demineralization, loss muscle mass, bad breath, hypoglycemia, dehydration and micronutrient deficiency. In addition, of all the diets mentioned so far, this is the first that must always be followed under strict medical supervision and for a short time. It is even advisable to have laboratory controls when starting the diet and shortly after it has started. Severe dissociated diet A diet that is not new, but that from time to time becomes fashionable again. He raises the idea of ​​not mixing certain foods in the diet, arguing that it hinders digestion. However, experts say that it is difficult to maintain and the rebound effect is common among those who follow it. Baby diet One of the best-known diets among Hollywood stars —such as Jennifer Aniston or Lady Gaga— promises to make you lose up to three kilos a week . As it does? Well, eating like a baby, hence its name. For this it is necessary to eat juices, fruit and vegetable purees and even meal replacement shakes. Although this method does not limit calories, there is a risk of eating more than necessary because “they do not count”, while there is the risk of not consuming enough fiber for a proper functioning of the gastrointestinal system.

