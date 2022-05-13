These are the 7 free games to enjoy this weekend on PC, PlayStation and Xbox without paying a euro

A multiplayer shooter, a video game with a Viking setting, a quiet simulator… We review the highlights.

We cross the equator of May digesting the news of the delay of one of the most anticipated games of the year, Starfield, but with the joy of having new free games in which to spend many hours this weekend, from a beloved Arkane video game to a multiplayer shooter from Ubisoft. Like every Friday, it’s time to take a look at the free proposals available to enjoy these days.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Nordic myths are the order of the day in many arts, including video games, with proposals of all kinds. This Jotun, in particular, announces a hand-drawn action and exploration game where we are Thora, a Viking warrior who died a dishonorable death and, therefore, must prove her worth before the gods of Valhalla.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

At 3DJuegos we quite like the work of Arkane Studios, and this Prey is no less, proposing a science fiction thriller in space where we can explore a ship designed with all the good art that its managers are accustomed to, facing all kinds of mysteries including an alien presence.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

In a few days its second installment will arrive in stores, but what better than enjoying its first video game to learn more about what those responsible are capable of. We’re talking about Redout, an heir to the great futuristic racing video games of yesteryear like Wipeout and F-Zero that can be ours for free this week.

Type: Limited Time Trial

A pirate battle-royale video game. This is Out of Reach: Treasure Royale, available for free trial this weekend, inviting players to prepare their ship, get a crew and go in search of excitement and combat. The video game has been on Steam for a couple of years with mixed reviews so far.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Ubisoft returns with its free trial weekends. This time he proposes us to lead a team of elite agents in the remains of Washington DC after a pandemic, restore order and prevent its collapse with The Division 2, a video game signed by the same development team as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Type: Limited Time Trial

To close we have two games within Microsoft’s Free Play Days. This first is WRC 10, the video game with the official license of the World Rally Championship last year where players will find a large number of content, enough to keep them going full throttle throughout the weekend on consoles.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Finally we have one of these curious simulators on the market: Lawn Mowing Simulator. Basically, the proposal gives the player the opportunity to experience the beauty and thoroughness of mowing the lawn in the British countryside, being able to take control of several machines while managing their own company in the sector.

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or PS Now and Game Pass.

