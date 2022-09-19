These are the flights canceled for this Monday, September 19, due to Hurricane Fiona

The company Dominican Airports XXI (Aerodom) reported that for this Monday, September 19, there are about 12 flights canceled bound for different cities due to the dangerous passage of Hurricane Fiona through the national territory.

Through a statement, Aerodom recommended that citizens verify the status of their flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Among the canceled flights departing from Las Américas International Airport are the number 303 by Global X company, bound for the city of Miami in the United States; the 107 Cup that would go to Panama; the 410 of the InterCaribbean airline bound for Tortola Island; the 233 of this last company, but that would come out to Providenciales and the flight of Spirit number 844 going to Fort Lauderdale.

The flight is added to the list 1300 of Rutaca bound for Maracaibo; Ajakhet’s 1107which would go to Colombia; the 316 that would go to Colombia by AirAntilles Y Aeromexico’s 654 bound for Mexico City.

On the other hand, the canceled flights that would leave the Joaquín Balaguer Airport are the 161 of Air Century that would travel to Saint Marteen and the 217 of the Sunrise company that would leave for Port-au-Prince in Haiti.

While from the Gregorio Luperón International Airport, only number 6 to Switzerland, specifically to Zurich, of the Edelweiss airline, was reported as canceled.

Aerodom so far has not offered details about any possible change in status of these air services.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) announced the alerts for the provinces of the Dominican Republic on alert before the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

The COE indicated thatue Sánchez Ramírez, Azua, San José de Ocoa, Mirabal Sisters, Peravia, Barahona, Santiago, San Juan, Monte Cristi, Elías Piña

Independencia, Santiago Rodríguez, Valverde, Dajabón, Bahoruco and Pedernales, are on yellow alert.