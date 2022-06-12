These are the four most powerful women in Marvel Comics

Female empowerment is gaining strength and power on the international scene, to the point that each industry has been concerned to include gender equality in their conferences. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in Marvel Comics they are not oblivious to the so-called evolutionary stereotypes of the 21st century and thus attend to the needs of their audience, who fell completely in love with the leading turn that the character of Scarlet Witch took in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”… And the fact is that Elizabeth Olsen’s performance simply stole the spotlight of the entire production with her impeccable multi-acting.

By virtue of the glorious claim that the character also known as Wanda Maximoff gives to women with superpowers in the multiverse, after the strong criticism Brie Larson suffered in her role as “Captain Marvel”, in this article, as a countdown, We present to you the four most powerful, intelligent and brave women with great personality and character from Marvel comics and movies, also known as “The House of Ideas”.

In fourth place we have Rogue, whose real name is Anna Marie, she first appeared in Avengers Annual #10, from 1967. She is a character from the X-Men, also known as Titania, in the Spanish version that many of us enjoy. in the 90’s series. Rogue has multiple abilities such as super strength, invulnerability, and flight. Her deadliest gift is that she can absorb the powers of others just by touching them.

Storm, called Ororo Munroe, is in the third position. She debuted in 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men #1. Tormenta, as she is known in the Spanish version, was Marvel’s first female group leader, leading the X-Men. The character is described as a mutant who can control the weather and fly. In the comics, she married King T’Challa, known as Black Panther.

For number two we have none other than Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, who first appeared in 1967’s Marvel Super-Heroes #12. Danvers is the daughter of a former United States Navy officer and a Captain of the Kree Army. She gained her super strength, stamina, superhuman durability, flight (including space flight), and energy manipulation from it by exposing herself to radiation emanating from a Kree weapon explosion.

The crown of the superpowers is worn by the incredible Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff, who debuted in 1964’s X-Men #4. She is Pietro’s sister, and they are both descendants of Magneto. In her transit through the Marvel universe she went from being a heroine to becoming a villain. As a mutant, “The Scarlet Witch”, by the equivalent of her name in Spanish, can manipulate people with her spells, through the magic of chaos and the alteration of reality. Similarly, she has a superhuman degree of resistance.