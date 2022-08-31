These are the most important superheroes of phase 5 of Marvel

Marvel launches more and more audiovisual products every year. With this we see new heroes, new villains and new secondary characters. Although we love to see so many heroes, it’s normal to get lost among so many of them. Thus, Disney has highlighted which are the most important heroes of phase 5 of Marvel. Let’s remember that, in addition to the already known characters, we will have new heroes when phase 4 ends, which ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Who are these featured superheroes of Marvel phase 5?

Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

The archer played by hailee steinfeld Not only will she pick up the mantle of Clint Barton, she will also be one of the great protagonists in phase 5 of Marvel. she made her Hawkeye’s series debut, where we learned that, after the events of Avengers, she was totally fascinated and obsessed with Hawkeye. The last we know of her is that she joined Hawkeye’s family to celebrate Christmas together.

maya lopez

I cast in Hawkeye

Another of the characters featured in the Hawkeye series. Interpreted by Alaqua Cox, this young deaf girl is the leader of the tracksuit mafia. In addition to what we already know, she has a confirmed series titled “Threw out“, which will premiere in the summer of 2023.

mrs marvel

mrs marvel

Ms Marvel has recently finished the first season of her series. In it we have been able to enjoy the adventures of kamala khan, played by Iman Vellani. This young superhero fan gets a bracelet that gives her powers. As if that were not enough, she is the first confirmed mutant within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We can see her back the marvelswhere you will share screen with Brie Larson among others.

Daredevil

Daredevil

One of the most beloved by fans, and it is not for less. Charlie Cox knew how to play the young hero of Hell’s Kitchen. After a Netflix series with three seasons (each one better than the last) and a cancellation that frustrated the fans, we could see the return of this devil in Spider-Man: No Way Home in his capacity as a lawyer. With a confirmed series of 18 episodes and based on one of the best comics of the character and of the entire history of Marvel, Daredevil: Born Again promises to come with everything. As if all this was not enough, we will see the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in the series, whom we have already seen within the UCM after his appearance in Hawkeye.

Iron Heart

Iron Heart in comics and her actress Dominique Thorne

Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williamsa girl who will build her suit style Hombre de Hierro. Although this character has not been introduced to the public, we have seen a small part of her in the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In addition, it has a confirmed series of its own, which will arrive in the fall of 2023.

Captain America

Sam Wilson in Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Sam Wilson took over from Captain America after the events of Falcon and The Winter Soldier. In the series we could see how the friend of the old captain took possession of the shield, rising as the next Captain America. It has a movie called “Captain America: New World Order“, which will be released in May 2024.

These are the most outstanding superheroes of phase 5 of Marvel Studios, however, we can enjoy many other characters and series. Emphasizing that these heroes mentioned are the ones that Disney has highlighted, does not mean that the rest will not be important.

Source: MCU Direct.