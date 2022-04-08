these are the most scandalous deaths of the Shonda Rhimes series

In 2005, Grey’s Anatomy reached the screen ABC to become the quintessential medical drama. Created by Shonda Rhimescarries 18 seasons series that featured all sorts of characters. And many of them had an emotional farewell when they unexpectedly passed away. Here we tell you what they are the unforgettable deaths of fiction starring Ellen Pompeo.

+ The most scandalous deaths of Grey’s Anatomy

5.Andrew DeLuca

Once again ABC fiction surprised when in season 17 it fired a character that marked the life of Meredith Grey. Its about Doctor Andrew DeLucawho was played by Giacomo Gianniotti and fulfilled the role of the second partner of the protagonist since Derek’s departure. Although her exit was obvious and did not cause enough emotion, she did impact the way they said goodbye: she was stabbed when investigating a case of human trafficking.

4. Mark Sloan

eric danecurrent figure of euphoriawas in charge of personifying Mark Sloane, who was working at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital as chief of plastic surgery. His death was unforgettable for fans of the series: it was in a plane crash that left a group of doctors stranded in the woods. Although he managed to survive at first, he was later taken to the hospital, where he spent several days in a coma. Finally, they decided to turn off the machines that kept him alive.

3. George O’Malley

Thinking back to the most painful games of Grey’s Anatomyit is impossible not to mention the George O’Malley. It is that this character, in the hands of TR Knight, established himself as one of the most beloved by the faithful followers of the series. And his death in season 6 was just as honest as his life: he jumped in front of a bus to save a woman. His injuries led to emergency surgery, at which point he was brain dead.

2.Lexie Gray

Mark Sloan’s death not only meant a major loss for the plot. It is that it also involved the death of Lexie Grey, the sister of the protagonist. Chyler Leigh put herself in the shoes of this doctor who was also involved in the plane crash in season 8. After ending up trapped in the rubble, she took Mark’s hand -her partner at the time- and passed away, leaving an important void. for fans of medical drama.

1. Derek Shepherd

The most heartbreaking game for viewers of Grey’s Anatomywithout a doubt, has been the Derek Shephred. the character of patrick dempsey He introduced himself as a neurosurgeon who marries Meredith Grey. In season 11, the doctor suffers a car accident that was followed by health complications. After declaring his brain death, the protagonist decided to take him off life support so that he could rest in peace.