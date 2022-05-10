These are the Netflix series that currently stand out – Metro Puerto Rico

In the first week of this new month, Netflix It continues to present quality content to battle against its surprising drop in subscribers and not let its competition escape.

The streaming giant has new releases every week to delight its audience in all genres and this time we come to show you what are the series that are standing out from this week on the platform:

not a word

This crime-thriller production from Poland is based on the novel by Harlan Coben and stars Magdalena Boczarska and Leszek Lichota. The official synopsis tells us: “The disappearance of a young man after the death of a friend of his alters the lives of the residents of a prosperous suburb of Warsaw and reveals their secrets and lies.”.

Hunch

Michel Brown, Ana Lucía Domínguez and Sebastián Martínez star in this exciting Colombian series created by Venezuelan writer Leonardo Padrón. In their synopsis, they warn us about this production that has caught many eyes since its premiere: “A man bent on revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife accidentally becomes involved with the woman who received his heart.”.

anatomy of a scandal

This miniseries tells us in its synopsis: “Sophie is the wife of a powerful politician and lives a privileged and luxurious life. But everything begins to fall apart when a scandal about her husband comes to light and he is accused of a scandalous crime.”.

The production is an adaptation of the book with the same title, created by Emmy winner David E. Kelley and the cast is led by Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.