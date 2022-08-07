Entertainment

"These two players are stronger than you"

Spanish newspaper Marca had a long interview with Gary Lineker a few months ago. The former Blaugrana praised Cristiano Ronaldo during this interview but said he was a cut below Lionel Messi and Diego Armando Maradona.

The two Argentinians, according to the former England international, “play another sport”. For him, it is therefore difficult to compare them to Ronaldo, who absolutely wants to leave Manchester United this summer to play in the Champions League.

“Both [Messi et Maradona] have done things that we, the rest of the mortals, cannot even imagine. They gave us happiness. There were other great ones, like the two Ronaldos, for example. But I consider them the most formidable scorers.” he said. .

“Diego and Leo have done, and are doing, in every game, a couple of things that neither me nor almost anyone has done in their entire careers. I also like Ronaldo. I respect him a lot, he’s also a giant… but my sincere opinion in football is that there is no comparison as to who is the best. For the things that Leo does, it even hurts to compare them. Because both are giants, he added.

