These will be the names of the possible storms for this hurricane season in the Atlantic

Less than two months before the start of the hurricane season, experts in the area have already published their preliminary reports, forecasting the formation of up to 21 of these natural phenomena for this year.

As usual, all seasons give these possible atmospheric phenomena a name to make them easier to identify, but what are the names of the storms expected for 2022?

The list was revealed by the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) on its website, and these are: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gastón, Hermine, Ian, Julia , Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter.

Of these, researchers at North Carolina State University indicated Thursday that seven to nine can grow large enough to become in hurricanes with the possibility of three to five storms becoming “major hurricanes.”

They also indicated that the Gulf of Mexico will see an active hurricane season, although in line with historical averages.

Are the names repeated?

To name the storms, a series of names are used that are recycled annually. They are divided into six lists that are used cyclically, according to the NHC, which gives the example that the list used in 2021 will be repeated in 2027.

Changes in the lists, managed by the World Meteorological Organization, only occur when the name of a natural phenomenon is withdrawn, which, in turn, only occurs when so many people die or cause a lot of material damage.

On these occasions the World Meteorological Organization meets to select a new name.

Other names

The previous one was the list belonging to the Atlantic zone, but this does not mean that in others the storms also receive names.

According to the NHC, those from the Pacific Northwest are Agatha, Blas, Celia, Darby, Estelle, Frank, Georgette, Howard, Ivette, Javier, Kay, Lester, Madeline, Newton, Orlene, Paine, Roslyn, Seymour, Tina, Virgil, Winifred, Xavier, Yolanda and Zeke.

While for the north central region of the Pacific they will be Aka, Ekeka, Hene, Iolana, Keoni, Lino, Mele, Nona, Oliwa, Pama, Upana and Wene.