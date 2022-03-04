They advocate eliminating restrictions against covid-19 | Agencies

For different economic sectors of the country, it is time for Governor Pedro Pierluisi to eliminate the current restrictions against covid-19 and leave protection against the virus in the hands of each citizen. Some groups favor maintaining the requirement for the use of a mask in closed places, while others suggest keeping it as a recommendation and not as the requirement that has been for the past two years.

Next March 12 marks two years since an emergency was declared in Puerto Rico due to covid-19 and, since then, the restrictions have ranged from completely closing all businesses and the government to what exists today: several decrees requiring vaccination against the virus, capacity limitation in some businesses, the use of the mask and the requirement of evidence of inoculation for travelers.

Jesús Vázquez, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD), said that the government should lift the restrictions that remain in force, some until March 31. He endorsed, however, keeping the mask requirement as a preventive measure.

“I understand that the restrictions that were in the shops should be released. We can keep the mask and alcohol (disinfection), and what it is to keep control of the crowds. But much of the population is vaccinated. Now what it touches is that everyone can take care of themselves. Salvation has always been individual, but as businesses, we kept some controls. The governor should already eliminate any restrictions on businesses, ”he maintained.

He stressed that the restrictions in response to the pandemic have had an effect on businesses, particularly in places that serve food, where capacity limitations remain.





“Although they loosened the restrictions a bit and increased the capacity to 75%, they still cannot be full to capacity and the waiting lists are a bit longer. That makes people stop waiting and you lose a customer. The limitation to concerts and productions did affect this industry because you have fewer people looking for places to eat after concerts. That did affect business,” said Vázquez.

The governor announced that next week he will offer details on the handling of covid-19. Several decrees on the pandemic are currently in force on the island. The Island remains under the state of emergency that began on March 12, 2020. Since then, various executive orders have been implemented that have ranged from total closures to those that are maintained now, which, for the most part, seek to require vaccination. against covid-19 in various sectors.

The current orders

Among the orders still in force is the one that requires vaccination for all students over five years of age and the booster dose for students over 12 years of age, as well as for teaching and non-teaching staff in schools and contractors. Students who are not vaccinated and who do not have a medical or religious exemption will not be allowed to report for in-person education, according to the guideline.

There are at least two other orders in effect until March 31. One limits the capacity in restaurants, bars, hammocks, bars, cinemas, theaters and amphitheaters to 75%. This order authorizes the holding of massive events as long as proof of vaccination with booster or negative covid-19 test is required.





The other order in force until the end of the month establishes that passengers on domestic flights with Vacu-ID will not have to fill out the traveler’s declaration to enter the Island. The federal order that travelers on international flights must provide negative proof of identity is maintained. covid-19 upon arrival.

Adolfo González, president of the Association of Puerto Rican Shopping Centers, favored eliminating all restrictions, including the mandatory use of the mask. In his opinion, the management of the pandemic should move to recommendations instead of restrictions.

“We understand that now, thanks to the cooperation of the whole world and considering that the levels of contagion are low, we must go from restrictions to recommendations and that the capacity is not limited. Shopping malls have no established limits, but restaurants and movie theaters do, and there are restaurants and movie theaters in malls. We must leave that in the hands of each sector. That each sector establishes its protocols, “said González. “And I understand that we should not wait for the end of the month. Already at this time, with the levels we have, we must amend the executive orders, ”he pointed out.





The Department of Health reported yesterday a positivity of 4.7%. Six people died from covid-19 for a total of 4,128 deaths since the pandemic began. There were 67 adults and 12 minors hospitalized due to the virus. Among the adults there were 19 who were in intensive care.

Estrella Baerga Santini, president of the Puerto Rico Private Education Association, affirmed that private schools have complied with executive orders, including space requirements in classrooms, use of a mask, and vaccination requirements. If the government chooses to lift the restrictions, she said, each school will have to decide how it proceeds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Each school will take the forecasts, respecting the order and protecting the boys and girls. In my institution we have already decided that if they remove the masks we will continue to use them, but that is something that each institution will discuss and decide with its directors and they will make the decision, ”he said.

“We follow the guidelines of the Department of Health at all times and the protocols have given results. We have had infections, but they have been able to identify and eradicate. We are eager to know the content of the new orders and we will continue to protect the student population,” added Baerga.

For her part, the epidemiologist and infectologist Ángeles Rodríguez pointed out that it would be “reasonable” to eliminate or relax some restrictions that prevail on the island, including making the use of a mask more flexible in open places.





“Based on the numbers we are seeing and the trends, it would be reasonable to liberalize the use of the mask in open places. I have my reservations about eliminating the mask in closed places because there is still a virus and it is dangerous to completely eliminate the use of a mask. Covid-19 is an airborne virus and that means it remains suspended in the air for hours,” he said. “In closed places where there is little space, such as restaurants, there is still a risk for both the diners and the staff who serve the food.”

“The only jurisdiction with restrictions”

Mateo Cidre, president of the Association of Restaurants (Asore), said in written statements that the Island is “the only jurisdiction in the United States that has restrictions in terms of capacity and the use of a mask and evidence of vaccination.”

“In the United States the restrictions have been lifted. Restrictions have been lifted in Europe. We understand that the language must change, from being ‘compulsory’ to being ‘recommended’ and that an endemic be declared instead of a pandemic, ”she indicated.

“It is time to relax the restrictions. The Puerto Rican sided with him and we gave a lecture to the world in terms of security measures and in terms of percentage of vaccination against covid-19. It is time to relax the restrictions. It’s not about removing the masks from one day to the next. People who want to go to restaurants with masks, who can do so. If they have the vaccine, they can do it too. But that it be ‘recommended’ instead of mandatory,” Cidre said.