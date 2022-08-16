They are normal? Can they be prevented?

Much is said about nausea, vomiting and dizziness in early pregnancy, but are they also common? palpitations? Yes, this is also a very common symptom in women who are going to be mothers. Why? Well, because during pregnancy the body’s blood volume must increase to meet the needs of growth and nutrients of the future baby.

The heart pumps up to a fifty% more of blood than under normal conditions, therefore, more beats per minute and contracts with greater force giving rise to palpitations and tachycardia. Therefore, noticing that the heart accelerates or that it beats faster than normal, sometimes accompanied by shortness of breath, fatigue and even fainting, is a consequence of this increase in blood volume and the extra effort that the heart makes during these months.





According to professionals from nativeonline initiative of the Fetal Medicine Foundation Barcelona, aimed especially at pregnant women and their families: “It is common to feel palpitations, that is, to notice that the heart is going a thousand miles per hour or that it is going to come out of the chest, especially after making some effort or lying on your back. It is normal to notice palpitations from the first trimester, and they can become more accentuated from the second”.

What to do when these palpitations occur?

The main recommendation is to remain calm, since excessive nervousness can end up intensifying the symptoms. Some remedies that can help at this time: drink a little water, inhale air and let it out slowly through your mouth, or wet your face and wrists. However, if the palpitations occur frequently or are very intense, it is recommended to consult a doctor to assess whether they are within normal limits and rule out any problem.





Can they be prevented?

Experts advise leading a life as calm as possible and adding beneficial routines such as:

– Practice meditation and yoga exercises to help the body and mind relax.

– Control weight gain during pregnancy trying not to gain more kilos than necessary.

– Carry out a daily exercise routine, always in a moderate way.

– Do not smoke or consume caffeine.

– Respect the hours of rest.

Sleep on the left side and not face up to avoid the pressure of the body weight on the vena cava, favoring blood irrigation.