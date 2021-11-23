“They are not safe environments for people” – Corriere.it

from Technology Drafting

The natural cosmetics chain has announced that it will close all of its Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and SnapChat accounts in 48 countries. For now, I will keep only the profiles on Twitter and YouTube

They are not positive platforms, at times they can become almost harmful. According to Lush – well-known cosmetics chain specializing in 100 percent natural products – social media are not compatible with their philosophy. And now to abandon them definitely. The company has announced that they will come from Friday 26 November all official profiles closed – in the 48 countries where it is present – of Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and SnapChat. For now, only Twitter and YouTube are saved.

The simple motivation. Lush wants to build better communication channels elsewhere. Not the first time that the English chain tries to get out of the social media tunner. He had tried this before, shutting down many of his UK channels, but then he found himself back there, where it was so easy to reach his consumers. But that’s enough now. These platforms are not secure. According to the company, their potentials severe effects they were barely recognized. The reference goes to the statements of whistleblower Frances Haugen who, among other things, delivered official Facebook documents to the newspapers that show how the company is aware of the damage caused in particular to younger people by the prolonged use of Instagram. Lush likened the situation to when climate change was ignored and belittled for decades. To be clear, the courageous choice. Lush has four million Instagram followers on the Lush Cosmetics North America profile alone.

The reasons behind this decision were best explained by Mark Constantine, co-founder and CEO of Lush. I have spent my entire life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products. There is now overwhelming evidence that we are at risk when using social media. And he cannot expose customers to this harm. There is also some optimism for the future: he hopes the platforms will introduce guidelines for best practices and that international regulation will make itself felt. As an inventor of bath bombs, I put all my efforts into creating products that help people switch off, relax and pay attention to their well-being. Social media has become the antithesis of this goal, with algorithms designed to keep people active all the time and prevent them from turning off and relaxing.