They are the 4 children of César Bono who do not come down from ‘KEEP’ on networks

The first quarter of this year, 2022, has been one of the most difficult for 71-year-old actor Cesar Bono because his state of health has left him out of his job and that has prevented him from helping his children.

And it is that a few days ago, the actor shared that they already have a clear urge to return to work, because he needs to help his children financially, and the criticism has not been long in coming.

“I had four children, the women are married and supported by their husbands, but my male children are not married and depend financially on me and their mother also depends on me,” the actor declared for the Sun rises program.

As it was expectedthe fans began to attack the four children of the actor, as they do not understand how their daughters can stand being supported by their husbands without doing anything about it.

However, the youngest of his children, Leonardo, 27 years old, decided to break the silence and defend himself, since he assures that he has received many negative comments where they have described him as “maintained”.

What is a fact is that each one of them must know how to make their way and here we present the four sons of the comedian from the series “Neighbors”.

And it is that the interpreter of “Frankie Rivers” He had two marriages throughout his life, and in each of them he had two women and two men, and despite everything, they continually share their beautiful family relationship.

The first of these was when the Mexican star was only 23 years old and was united in marriage with Xóchitl, with whom he stayed 15 years with the actor and had his two daughters.

While their second union It was in 1988 with Patricia Castro, with whom he became a father again, but this time it was of two sons and here we present them to you.

Maria del Sol and Maria Rosa

The eldest daughters of the protagonist of the play “The Caveman”, They are quite close to their father, who have never shown a clear interest in following in their father’s footsteps within the world of entertainment.

But that has not prevented them from being seen at events next to the actor, but through social networks they are quite reserved with their private lives.

Cesar Patricio and Leonardo Patricio

In recent days, the actor’s youngest children have been left in a very bad light before his father’s fans after he said that the two still depend financially on him.

The first of them chose to lead a life away from the recording forums, who so far has not spoken out after the negative comments against him and his brother.

While the least of all, Leonardo is the only one who has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.and has even participated in important plays in which he showed that he inherited the family talent.

