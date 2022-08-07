They arrest the alleged murderer of Ecuadorian Sarai Llanos in the United States | International | News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador announced that last Thursday the alleged murderer of the young Ecuadorian Sarai Llanos was arrested. The 19-year-old woman had arrived in the United States more than a year ago and had been tricked into Atlanta where they wanted to force her to be a sex worker and she did not accept.

In a statement it was specified that Timothy Krueger is accused of felony homicide and aggravated assault, he was arrested at his home.

‘I don’t want the ashes, I want to see his body. My daughter was kidnapped,’ says the mother of Sarai Llanos, an Ecuadorian migrant whose body was found in the United States

The last time Llanos had contact with his mother was on June 14. She was staying at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead, located at 3459 Buckhead Loop NE, Atlanta, GA 30326. Her body had been found near a Georgia lake and fingerprints had to be checked to confirm it was her.

“I want the full weight of the law for this murderer, who has left my grandchildren without a father or mother, I want him to be given a life sentence, and if I have to go to the United States I will go to be present at the trial and ask that he be do justice,” Gardenia Gómez told officials from the organization 1800Migrante.com.

According to the organization, the detainee would have said that he murdered Llanos at his home on June 16 and took the body to a nearby wooded area and abandoned it.

They found the body of an Ecuadorian who was missing in Atlanta for more than a month

“We will be closely monitoring this case that has uncovered a very harsh reality in the United States with large human trafficking networks, with women being the most visible victims,” ​​said one of the organization’s spokesmen.

The Foreign Ministry, for its part, indicated that they will accompany the mother of Llanos in the procedures for the repatriation of the body. (YO)