They arrest the drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero

(CNN Spanish) — Rafael Caro Quintero was detained by the Mexican Navy, a source from that military component told CNN on Friday.

Rafael Caro Quintero is one of the 10 most wanted people by the FBI and an extradition order weighs against him.

The Mexican authorities consider that he was the founder of the Guadalajara Cartel.

Caro Quintero, known as the “narco de drug traffickers” was wanted for crimes such as kidnapping, murder of a federal agent, among others.

Caro Quintero was indicted in the United States Central District of California for kidnapping and murder of a federal agent, conspiracy to kidnap a federal agent, violent crimes in support of organized crime, conspiracy to commit violent crimes in support of organized crime, aiding and abetting, abetting after the fact, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, and continuing criminal enterprise, as recorded by the State Department.

Caro Quintero is accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering the DEA special agent Enrique kiki Camarena in 1985, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).