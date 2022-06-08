They assure that Shakira and Piqué had an open relationship

Shakira and Piqué had an open relationship, they say

In the last few hours, news has been released that undoubtedly filled many with astonishment, since it is said that Pique He was not unfaithful to Shakira, since they had an open relationship, something that was unknown until now.

That’s right, a Spanish journalist assures that Shakira and Gerard Piqué had a open relationship, thus ruling out rumors of a infidelity.

The truth is that the unexpected and media break between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to be talked about on social networks, especially now that he has announced exclusively for the Viva La Vida program of the Spanish channel Telecinco that there is no infidelity of through and that the couple had an open relationship for three years.

According to reports, a relative of the Spanish soccer player got in touch to make it clear that the relationship between the two did not end due to infidelity and that they found out about the breakup through the statement shared with the press, assuring that the decision ending the romance was her initiative.

Three years ago the word crisis took on more weight and something happened that is the key moment in this relationship… The decision is made to have an open relationship, there is an agreement where ‘you do what you want and I do what I want’ but facing the media we are still a couple, ”said the journalist.

After being involved in an infidelity scandal, which sparked rumors of hints through songs and an alleged hospitalization that worried fans, Shakira confirmed that she is separating from Gerard Piqué after almost twelve years of romantic relationship.

We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the artist said in a statement.

As you may remember, Shakira went public with her romance with Gerard Pique in March 2011, but they first saw each other at the 2010 Rock in Rio Festival and got to know each other better during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa.

After almost 12 years of romance and after forming a beautiful family with their children Milan and Sasha, the couple announced the end of their romantic relationship on June 4.

This amid rumors of alleged infidelity on the part of the Spanish soccer player towards the Colombian singer.