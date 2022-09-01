They captured Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde having a good time in their car

Harry Styles, one of the biggest stars in pop music, owns an enviable garage. One of his cars was the protagonist of a romantic moment between the artist and his girlfriend, actress Olivia Wilde. Today in Tork, we will tell you the details of this love encounter in his luxurious vehicle. Slide and find out more!

Harry Styles began his music career on the boyband, one direction, and since then it has not stopped succeeding. He has launched 3 solo albums and has been worthy of one Grammy, two Brits, two MTV awards, among others. I also know introduced to the world of cinema with the movie dunkirk and his appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universeand will soon appear in more films.

One of his next releases is Don’t worry darlingwhere he works together with the actress Florence Pugh and the directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. Their relationship began on this film set, and despite the fact that they do not talk much about her personal life, they have been seen together in different events such as a wedding, on the singer’s world tours and, in this case, riding in Harry Styles’ cars.

The English artist is a fan of vintage cars and collectors, and that is why it has an enviable garage. Within this, we find models of the best automotive companies, from Porsche to Ferrari and through Audi. However, today we will talk about one of his most striking cars where the romantic moment took place, the Mercedes Benz 230SL.

The film director and the singer have been seen having a good time on top of this car through the streets of Santa Barbara, California. Harry Styles was driving the convertible with his girlfriend and 3 friends behind. The vehicle does not stand out for its size, so clearly They were tight and surely breaking some rules.

The Mercedes Benz 230SL from the 60’s It is one of the favorite models in the British garage. This car travels to a top speed of 200 km/h and a time of 11.1 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. In addition, the engine of this W113 model allows a power of 148 horsepower. A great option for this special occasion.

It seems that Olivia Wilde also enjoys models vintage just like your partner. Harry Styles has other vintage cars like the Ferrari Dino 246 GTS and the Jaguar E-Type Roadster.

Harry Styles with Olivia Wilde and friends in his 1960s Mercedes Benz.