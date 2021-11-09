“They copy us, we go around in that suit since before Damiano was born”

There is always someone ready to spoil the party for Maneskin. In May, the victory of the Roman band at the Eurovision Song Contest was tarnished by heavy accusations, those related to the alleged consumption of drugs in world vision by Damiano, then denied by the result of the drug test to which the singer underwent. This time the accusation is much less offensive. And it does not fail to make a smile. It’s about the look that the Maneskin showed off Saturday on the stage of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, at the opening of the Rolling Stones: «Just copy our clothes». To write it, on Instagram, were the Countryside cousins, sharing a collage that compares the sequin suit that reproduces the colors of the American flag worn by Damiano and associates for their show before the Stones and the one chosen instead by the curly-haired singer of the Anima mia group Nick Luciani in a photo shoot.

Maneskin, the Country Cousins ​​attack the band: “Just copy our clothes”

The cover

Were they joking? No, far from it: “With that suit we have been traveling the world for more than twenty years, from before Damiano was born. The Maneskin stylist was inspired by the Country Cousins, it’s clear. They follow us: some people told us that they also appreciated the cover of their Zitti e buona that we did on TV “, says, on the other side of the phone, the 74-year-old leader of the band, Ivano Michetti. The post of the historic Roman team has aroused no little irony on social media, where it was talked about all day yesterday (this is how the world goes today): “The only ones who make a controversy with the Maneskin in this period are the Cousins ​​of Campaign », mailed Matteo Renzi. The Maneskins, let alone, don’t even answer.

Ellen DeGeneres

Yesterday, while the controversy was mounting in Italy, in addition to the rain of likes on social media for the photos with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, they collected another important passage on international TV, after the one two weeks ago at the Tonight Show and waiting for the show on November 14 at the MTV European Music Awards: Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan were guests of the program hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, one of the main faces of overseas television, which presented them as “an incredible Italian rock band”. Nick Cerioni, who takes care of the look of the quartet (also wears Achille Lauro and Jovanotti), smiles about the controversy of the Cousins ​​of the Countryside, but keeps his mouth shut on the case: he says he can only speak with the authorization of the press office and management by Maneskin, who, however, do not approve of statements relating to the band (are we already at this level?). It must be said, as he also points out Cesare Zucca, stylist who in his career has worked with Madonna and Annie Lennox, that the idea of ​​the American flag is not so original: «On the contrary, she is also a bit pimp, if we really want to say it. I remember a performance with those colors by Katy Perry, in 2017. And then the Spice Girls, Britney Spears ».

Amy Winehouse

«But we also wore that suit on the occasion of a tour in the USA a few years ago. We have always been ahead: in ’75 we wore leather jackets and trousers for the cover of Prayer, then it became a trend “, he says. Michetti. And Kiss? The Judast Priest? “And they weren’t there at the time.” And who knows that all these relics do not end up in a museum, like those of Amy Winehouse: the last dress worn by the British artist who passed away in 2011 was sold at auction yesterday in Beverly Hills for over 240 thousand euros.

«We dressed as sailors inspired by the Rolling Stones. Now the Maneskins are copying us by opening for the Rolling Stones », adds Michetti. And you see that the falsetto was also an invention of the Country Cousins ​​and that the Bee Gees then appropriated it: «Indeed it is so. They started using it from Saturday Night Fever, it was ’77: Anima mia came out four years earlier, Frank Sinatra and ABBA also picked it up », replies Michetti. Was it possible that no one ever thought of sending the Country Cousins ​​to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest?