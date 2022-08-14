They detain migrants in Puebla after a double operation

A total of 688 migrants, mainly from Central American countries and who were seeking to reach the United States, They were detained by agents of the National Migration Institute (INM) while they crossed through Puebla after the real one.







They detain 688 migrants after a double operation in Puebla | Special

The federal agency indicated that both security devices had the participation of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN), the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the State Police.

The largest location allowed to identify 567 migrants, who were housed in the “Parador El Conde” car hotel, in the El Conde neighborhood, in the capital of Puebla, on the federal highway Puebla-Tlaxcalaalso known as the Short Way to Santa Ana Chiautempan.

sources told MILLENNIUM that at least 89 minors were located on that site, while the rest were people over 18 years of age, mostly men. About the nationality of this group, the INM indicated that 475 are from Guatemala, 40 from Honduras, 35 from El Salvador, 14 from Cuba and 3 from Ecuador.

After the first operation, federal and state authorities seized two vehicles in which the migrants were apparently being transported, in addition, they arrested four people and closed the establishment.







Hours later, in a second operation, the INM located another 121 people not born in Mexico They were transported in a bus on the Puebla-Orizaba highway, at the height of San Bartolomé Hueyapan, a town in the municipality of Tepeaca. Of them, 40 are from Nicaragua, 39 from Honduras, 39 from Guatemala, two from El Salvador and one from Cuba.

As on previous occasions, the 688 detained will remain in the custody of the INM Puebla delegation pending resolution of their immigration status, either to obtain a special permit to travel through Mexico or to return to their nationality of origin.







CHM