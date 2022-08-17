They filter audios that would link the tenor Plácido Domingo with the horror sect

Since the mega-operation to dismantle a sect that included 50 raids and 19 arrests was known, there has been talk of the membership or connection of entertainment figures, politicians and influential people among the members or reached by the group that used a studio as a facade. yoga to co-opt people and strip them of their belongings.

In the last few hours, after the seizure of 37 properties, 13 cars and the freezing of assets of those accused by the Villa Crespo sect, one of the wiretaps that appears in the case emerged and involves the Spanish lyrical singer Placido Domingo.

In the series of audios, an alleged sexual encounter between the tenor and a woman who is part of the sect mentioned as “Mendy” in the audios in which he interacts with the Spanish and also with the “Master” of the organization, Juan Percowicz.

In the three broadcast audios, “Mendy” can be heard chatting with three different men: one is the singer; the other is Percowicz, leader of the sect and the third is not identified.

Mendy says to this unidentified man: “Plácido said he could come visit us, that is, he is going to come visit me. Because he goes home to New York and he remembered yesterday.” In addition, she tells her interlocutor to organize the meeting and closes: “I will have to sacrifice myself once again, I have a great vocation for service.”

In another of the audios, the woman speaks with the tenor to coordinate a meeting. There, Domingo tells her how she should do to avoid being seen when she goes to visit him in his hotel room: “When we leave dinner we come separately, we do it that way because my agents are going to go up to the room when I go up and leave. They will stay on the same floor.

The third talk, to coordinate that meeting, “Mendy” has it with Percowicz, the accountant turned spiritual leader who was in charge of the sect, to whom he says: “He already called me [Domingo] and he set up a gang so that I could stay in the hotel without the agents realizing it”.

In a humorous tone, Percowicz, who is now 84 years old, replies: “What a degenerate you are.”

“Mendy” retorted him: “It seems to me that you collaborated a little with this product. He’s screwed up, Juan, I’m sorry, I don’t wish him any harm, but it’s so wonderful to see us shining and flying through the skies and he’s screwed up. He told us everything they did to him. You are excited? I love you so”.

“Geishado VIP”: one of the ways to finance the sect

While the investigation progresses, it was learned that the organization had three main axes from which to obtain income: one was the health sector, which included hospitalization for addictions, the supply of psychotropic drugs, and the operation of a clinic where the ” healing”.

A second axis was the “ceremonial envelope”, which was based on the monthly payment of 200 dollars by the “students” to be part of the organization, which could reach up to 10 thousand dollars, depending on the student.

On the other hand, the “students” had their property expropriated and placed at the disposal of the organization, making them sign, in some cases, powers of attorney in favor of their members.

The third axis, and one of the main sources of financing, was the sexual exploitation of some of its “students”, which in the jargon of the organization they called “VIP geishado” or “palomear”, which consisted of sending them “to hold meetings sex with people of high economic power to obtain money, protection and/or influence”.

Its objective was to attract businessmen or people of power to “obtain large sums of money for the organization.”

The researchers believe that the organization had recruited “students” since at least 2004 and “had a hierarchical and pyramidal structure in which approximately 179 students participated, distributed among its various branches located mainly in this city, and in Las Vegas, Chicago and New York.

The organization had its Buenos Aires headquarters in a building located in the State of Israel at 4457, adjoining a Chinese supermarket and a car parts store, whose employee assured Télam that he had not seen “anything” strange.

As for the construction, water green in color with several balconies full of plants, it has two entrances with the same number, one of which had one of the broken glasses, as a result of the raid carried out by the police last Friday. explained a neighbor who lives a few meters from the building.

