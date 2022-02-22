They find the body of a child under 12 years old dragged by sea currents on the Condado beach

The Divers Unit of the San Juan Municipal Police found this morning the lifeless body of the 12-year-old minor who was dragged by sea currents on the Condado beach, behind the La Concha hotel, in San Juan.

The commissioner of that police force, Jose Juan Garciahe indicated to The new day that the body was found at around 6:40 am in an area near the aforementioned hotel.

“About ten minutes ago our boat found it near La Concha. Now we will take it to our dock in the municipal maritime”The official said by telephone.

“(The body) was near La Concha, although further down (from where they were looking)”Garcia added, referring to the distance between where the body was found and where its disappearance had been initially reported.

This medium contacted the Commissioner of Emergency Management, kid leashbut no response was received.

The events were reported at around 10:14 pm on Sunday, through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The alert originally warned about two minors who “were on the shore” of the beach and both “were swept away by the current,” the police report indicates. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

An eight-year-old minor managed to get out of the water with the assistance of an adult who was accompanying them. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Officers from the Police Maritime Unit along with Emergency Management and Rescue personnel are searching for the second minor, 12 years old. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

He was described as having a dark complexion and braided hair. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

At the time of the situation, the minor was wearing black shorts. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Divers from Emergency Management from the Municipality of San Juan joined the search. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Preliminary information indicates that the two minors are tourists. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Since the beginning of the weekend, alerts were issued about the danger of sea currents, so the conditions were not suitable for bathers. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Condado Beach has several signs that bathers often ignore. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Senator Henry Neumann denounced that the central government has not assigned the lifeguards that it promised for that sector where multiple fatalities have been reported. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Onlookers came to the beach to watch the search efforts. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The events occurred behind the La Concha hotel in San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The beach has multiple signs indicating in Spanish and English that entering the water is dangerous. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The authorities indicated that there has been an initial contact with the relatives of the young man who is still missing. (The New Day)

The 12-year-old was with the parents of a friend. (The new day)

Relatives of the minor make arrangements to travel to Puerto Rico. (The New Day)

On Saturday there were three simultaneous situations due to sea currents on three beaches, reported Nino Correa. (The New Day)

Hazardous sea conditions will continue throughout the week. (The New Day)

The 12-year-old was swept away by sea currents, according to the Policeat about 10:14 pm last Sunday.

The initial report, through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System, warned of two minors who entered the water at that time of night and were dragged by the currents. However, an 11-year-old boy managed to get out alive.

In a radio interview (Radio Isla 1320), Correa said this morning that they are in the process of bringing the minor’s parents to the island. The boy was apparently vacationing in Puerto Rico with the family of the rescued 11-year-old minor.

“The parents of the minor (deceased) are in the Massachusetts area, but thank God, we were able to communicate with them and today the coordination will be working to bring them to the island,” Correa said.