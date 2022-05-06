They find the car in which the jailer and a prisoner disappeared in Alabama: authorities

They disclose details about the relationship between prisoner and escaped agent 2:57

(CNN) — The escape vehicle in which jailer Vicky White and accused murder inmate Casey White, missing from Alabama, was found in Williamson, Tennessee, the US Marshals Service reported.

The Ford Edge SUV was located at a trailer lot in Williamson County, located about two hours north of Florence, Alabama, where the disappearance investigation began on April 29.

The discovery came as investigators sift through hundreds of clues to the whereabouts of the prisoner and jailer who vanished from Alabama. Also, authorities have revealed new information that may help the public identify them.

New images of the jailer and the prisoner who escaped from Alabama

Authorities offer $10,000 to help capture escaped inmate 0:49

The US Marshals Service released images showing what jailer Vicky White, 56, who was blonde at the time she disappeared a week ago, would look like if she changed her appearance to have darker hair or darker hair. shorter.

In addition, other new photos show the distinctive tattoos of escaped prisoner Casey White, 38.

The US Marshals Service also revealed that in 2015 Casey White allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister, saying he wanted police to kill him. Authorities have informed his “potential targets” about his escape and the threats against him, as well as taking “appropriate protective measures,” the agency said.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location of the jailer and $10,000 if it leads to the capture of the escaped prisoner in Alabama, the agency said Thursday. Authorities added that “subjects must be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.”

“We are following the clues”

Meanwhile, investigators frantically sift through hundreds of leads from the public, some of which they say may have some potential.

“The leads that we get, we’re pursuing as aggressively as possible. Some of them look promising. But it takes time to follow through,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN on Thursday. “Hopefully one of them will work for us and we can track them down,” he added.

Authorities continue to insist that Casey White should be considered “extremely dangerous.” Precisely, he was being held in the Lauderdale County jail awaiting trial on murder charges against him and was also serving a 75-year sentence for a series of crimes committed in 2015.

The disappearance of the jailer and the prisoner in Alabama

The jailer and the inmate, who are not related, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama on April 29 and have been on the run ever since. During the course of this week’s investigation, authorities discovered that Vicky White and Casey White may have been in a romantic relationship. In that sense, they believe that Vicky White probably willingly assisted the inmate in his escape.

Currently, there is an arrest warrant against the jailer on the charge of allowing or facilitating aggravated escape. In addition, she no longer retains her job as deputy director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a statement Wednesday. Although Vicky White was scheduled to retire on Friday, the paperwork process was not completed, Singleton added.

To help the public identify the jailer and the escaped prisoner, the US Marshals Service also released an image showing the height difference between the two, as well as their size compared to the Ford Edge SUV. where they are believed to have escaped.

Not ‘the Vicky White we know,’ says sheriff

Singleton described Vicky White as an “exemplary employee”, who had the respect of her colleagues and “a spotless record”.

The sheriff was unable to provide a reason why the jailer allegedly helped the inmate escape in Alabama. And in this regard he maintained: she is not “the Vicky White that we know”.

Vicky White made some big financial decisions before April 29, including selling her case for well below market value. The house was negotiated for $95,550, documents show. However, county records indicate the total current value of the property is $235,600.

The relationship could be traced back to 2020 when Casey White was transferred to Lauderdale County for a murder arraignment, according to the sheriff.

Singleton said the couple had a “special relationship” which was confirmed, in part, by fellow inmates who told authorities Casey White “was getting extra food on her tray.” Also that she “gained privileges that no one else had. And all this came from her.”

The official reported that the couple continued to communicate after Casey White was transferred back to state prison. The inmate returned to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in February to attend court hearings in his murder case.

Then, authorities say, Vicky White asked on the morning of April 29 that Casey White be prepared for transportation. The jailer said she would take him to court alone, which violates department policy requiring inmates to be accompanied by two sworn officers at all times, Singleton said.

Investigators determined that after leaving prison, the couple drove to a shopping center parking lot, abandoned the police cruiser, and left in an orange or copper-colored 2007 Ford with some damage to the left rear bumper. according to the US Marshals Service. The agency also noted that it is unknown if the car has a license plate and what the license plate number might be.

Investigators believe Vicky White purchased the getaway vehicle in Rogersville, Lauderdale County, and left it in the parking lot the night before the couple fled, according to Singleton. They likely have since abandoned their getaway car because the description has been widely shared, she said.

CNN’s Erin Burnett, Jamiel Lynch, Chuck Johnston, Amara Walker, Jade Gordon and Tina Burnside all contributed to this report.