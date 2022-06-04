They found her! This is the new mansion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills

After several months in search of a dream place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found the perfect mansion to live together.

They settled on a property in Beverly Hills and paid $60 million. It should be remembered that at the end of March the couple were said to have paid a $50 million deposit for a mansion in Bel Air, but this information turned out to be false.

During the following days, the two were seen visiting various properties in different areas and with different prices. On this occasion it seems to be true, since it was seen to the actors in the house with a moving truck.

The couple had been seen before in another mansion in the french style area.

Moving trucks have been seen in the area/ The Grosby Group

the chosen mansion it has an extension of 29,000 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, TV room, movie theater, games room, bar, wine cellar, beauty salon and other amenities.

In addition to the main house, the large plot offers two guest houses and a garage with capacity for eight vehicles.

The exterior of the property could be considered the most attractive, as it has extensive green areas with a terrace, swimming pool, spa area, Jacuzzi and other spaces for both to enjoy outdoors.

The property has a main mansion and two guest houses/ The Grosby Group

This mansion has a quite attractive history of artists behind it. For several years the place belonged to actor Danny DeVitoand in 2018 it passed into the hands of James Packer, an Australian billionaire who was the boyfriend of singer Mariah Carey.

Although there are not many details of the interior yet, the couple is expected to start a remodeling process to ensure that the mansion has the favorite styles for both.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged for the second time a couple of months ago and surely, now that they have found a home, they will start planning a wedding that will surely give a lot to talk about.

