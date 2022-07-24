They give a voice to the LGBT+ in the town of Morelos

León.— In Ixtlico el Chico, Morelos, a town of just 2,000 inhabitants, machismo is an everyday thing, but a small group of members of the community LGBT+ tried, in the middle of all that, to have a pride parade no matter what.

The lives of Taly, Johan and Emmanuel were transformed when one day they received a visit from Dana Karvelas, an actress with status in the community, who helped them see things that perhaps they had not taken into account.

What happened? That will be seen in the production Life is a Carnival, a film that competes in the official section of the Guanajuato International Film Festival (GIFF), which started last Friday.

“The director was planning it 10 years ago and he wanted a trans look there, he wanted an approach with them and that’s how I entered,” says Karbelas.

“It’s a different view of what the LGBT community is, they have different edges, it’s not so pink and the drama isn’t extreme either, it’s a human part that should be done,” adds the actress from the series What happened to Sara? and the film Atroz.

The feature film shot in 2019 by Fernando Colín shows Dana as a catalyst who manages to move things in the town of Morelos.

“It is a place that, although it is two hours from Mexico City, is another reality in human rights, in sexual rights, I come to analyze this part of what happens outside of them,” he explains.

“What the director wanted was to show a positive way of this, of friendship, of something good within all the bad that could happen, I appear as is”, he abounds.

Dana knows that the road from Life is a carnival to a spread with the public will be difficult. She experienced it almost a decade ago with Solitary Stars, which she starred in, which toured several festivals, but few people knew about it when it hit theaters.

But he also considers that this happens because community members are not interested in supporting such projects.

“There is a part of her that marches once a year and asks for visibility, but things come out (like movies) and they don’t. That’s strange: I ask, but I don’t go and I think there must be consistency. I think we are going to see what this director is saying, how he is putting us, but that does not happen, ”she indicates.