They made him get off the plane for holding his daughter for takeoff and he recorded everything: “I was too nervous”

Traveling with children by plane is not always easy, especially because many times you have to maneuver through all the luggage and also take care of them so that the tranquility of the other passengers is not affected and all safety standards are met inside the aircraft. Recently, a dad lashed out at Frontier airlines and reported being kicked off a flight in Florida for holding his two-year-old daughter on his lap before takeoff. “All because she was too nervous to sit in her seat and wanted to be with me.”, the man exposed in a video on his Instagram account (@chriseanrose), in which he gave details of the situation.

“What was the most amazing dad-daughter weekend ended when we were taken off Frontier flight 1301 from Orlando to Atlantla”, read the message that Chrisean Rose wrote. In the recording that was uploaded on August 7, you can hear how the stewardess asks him to leave the flight with a warning. “I’m going to ask you one last time to get off the plane. They’ll arrest you, I’m telling you right now”.

Dad kicked off Frontier flight for holding his daughter before takeoff

Moments earlier, they had announced over the intercom that passengers would be partially alighting due to an “unfortunate incident.” For this father, the airline’s way of acting disconcerted him, he assured that they did it very badly and that they broke his heart.

“I’m sorry you went through this”; “This treatment is terrible. There are no excuses”; “I’m sorry that you and your daughter had such a traumatic flight experience,” some people commented on the clip, making their position clear.

For its part, the airline also presented its version through a statement and stressed that its policy aimed at keeping passengers safe was followed at all times. “It is a requirement that all crew members over the age of 24 months are buckled up in their own seat for take off and landing. The father refused to comply and was therefore asked to leave the plane with the girl. At Frontier, safety is our number one priority,” the company explained.

In statements to McClatchy News, Jeff Craig, an assistant professor who teaches a flight safety course at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, explained that airlines often require children over the age of two to be in their own seats for a reason, and that is that, in case of extreme turbulence or other eventthe adult may not be able to hold it and could seriously injure himself or other passengers.

“That dad probably had his hands full, I’m sure. From the perspective of the flight attendant and the companyI think they did exactly what they had to do to ensure the safety of the child and the safety of others,” added Craig.

On the other side, Chrisean Rose ended his message with a statement: will not ride Frontier again after the incident.