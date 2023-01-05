THEY MISS DAY 1! The casualties of Chivas to visit Monterrey in the debut within the Clausura 2023 Tournament

The rojiblancos are preparing to face their first match of the season, but they continue with important absences at the start of a new era.

Chivas de Guadalajara are waiting to officially start a new stage under the command of Fernando Hierro in the sports management and coach Veljko Paunović, so they prepare the best available elements facing the commitment against Monterrey on the night of Saturday, January 7 at 9:10 p.m. at the BBVA Stadium at the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.

For the helmsman of the Sacred Flock it has not been easy to conform to what will be his stellar 11 for this new contest, due to the fact that some important players continue without training the same as the other footballers and this will put them at a disadvantage for the rest of the tournament where the obligation is to be among the first places from the beginning of the season.

Although the reinforcements Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos have already placed themselves under the orders of the coaching staff, They are not at the same physical or football level to think about using them from the beginning of the match against Rayados, In addition to the fact that Alexis Vega did not do the Preseason either and has only played a few minutes in the Sky Cup against Atlas and the Final against Cruz Azul last Friday.

The casualties of Chivas to visit Monterrey for Date 1

However, these three players will surely go to the bench if they are not starters. The good news is that Carlos Cisneros has recovered from his injury and will also be available for the presentation in the Clausura 2023, but the injuries are still present in Guadalajara and there are two important absences that will have to wait a few weeks before returning to the courts.

The only players still ineligible for Paunovic are José Juan Macías, who is in the final stretch of his recovery work after an anterior cruciate ligament injury Y Roberto Alvarado, who underwent surgery in December for a varicocele, so there is still no specific date for the louse to return to the courts.

imago7

