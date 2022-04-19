They mistake an old PlayStation for a bomb and end up evacuating an airport

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Airport security is very high and everything is checked in minute detail. It is a process to avoid tragedies and sometimes the security is so high that there may be misunderstandings. Just that happened recently at the Boston airport, which was evacuated after a PlayStation was mistaken for a bomb.

According to information from The Hill, last Sunday, April 17, there was an evacuation in Terminal A of the Logan International Airport located in Boston Massachusetts. The above because the airport staff thought there was a bomb in a passenger’s suitcase, so they had to call the bomb squad.

The suspicious object came in the bag of a passenger who was going to take a Delta Airlines flight. The security team took all precautions before opening the luggage and they realized that it was not a bomb. Rather, it was a travel PlayStation console that was in poor condition due to damage and its age.

But why did they mistake the console for a bomb? What happens is that the poor condition of the PlayStation caused irregularities in the X-ray image. This set off the alarms of the airport staff, who decided to investigate everything in depth to avoid a tragedy.

“The state of the console caused abnormalities in the image produced when it was X-rayed, which caused the inspectors to worry. During the investigation of the object and secondary searches of the area, passengers in Terminal A were evacuated,” said Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

It is worth mentioning that the console was detected around 4:00 PM local time. By 5:00 PM, the airport was reopened after it was discovered that the suspicious object was only a battered video game console.

Unfortunately, no photos of the console have been shared. Thus, we do not know how mistreated she has been. Of course, we recommend that you be careful when traveling with your old consoals, lest you cause a scandal of these magnitudes.

