They place a former player of America in the orbit of Cruz Azul. Hard to be a real option

Prior to the start of the preseason, the coach cementer Raul Gutierrez recognized the need for a central defense heading to Closing 2023; shortly after, the Foal pointed towards a side. This situation has caused a wave of rumors about the possible defensive element who could make it to the team sky blue in the present pass market.

And in that avalanche of options, in the last hours a new candidate has been placed in the orbit of Cruz Azul. On this occasion, the person responsible for launching the peculiar alternative has been -once again- the Argentine Emanuel Villaformer goalscorer of Machine who has been very active in the matter of hiring the entity cement.

On this occasion, the Titus Villa nominated to the Paraguayan defender Bruno Valdezwho this Friday officially ended his relationship with the America. And after the announcement of the player’s departure Guarani of the American team, the former goalscorer of Blue Cross He launched a singular question in his account Twitter: “The new Pablo Aguilar for La Máquina? They would like to?”.

However, everything suggests that the proposal of Titus town is more directed towards a humorous exercise or simply to join the conversation, after the departure of Bruno Valdez of America will steal the attention of a good number of followers of the MX League.

And it is worth remembering that the position that seeks to reinforce the Foal Its the left sidesince the vacancy of central defense was occupied during the preseason by the Mexican defender Jordan Silva. Meanwhile, in both cases (central and lateral defense), Raul Gutierrez has emphasized that it requires a player with a left profile, so the option of Bruno Valdez is reduced, after the Paraguayan defense is right profile.

A youthful option

On the subject of left back. This Friday, the Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, a specialist in the pass marketdisclosed that Blue Cross he would have made a formal offer to Toluca with the aim of signing his youth squad Jorge Rodriguezdefense of just 21 years of age and that last tournament played just 11 games.

Did you like our note? Did you have courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!