They record Amber Heard while shopping at TJ Maxx discount stores

Actress Amber Heard was seen last week while shopping at the TJ Maxx discount department store in the Hamptons, according to a report by the news portal TMZ.

People close to the actress Aquaman have told various outlets since early June that the 36-year-old actress is “broke” due to high legal fees associated with the trial of the defamation lawsuit brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. This, even before the jury ruled in favor of paying Depp a settlement of just over $10 million. The jury also ruled in favor of a $2 million award for Heard, which still leaves her with a large debt.

Amber Heard’s money situation is apparently somewhat dire these days in the wake of the Johnny Depp verdict — which awarded $8.3 million in damages — so in light of that… to TJ Maxx it is. https://t.co/hRQn2gyIfK — TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2022

In an interview last week, when asked by Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s attorney, whether her client had the means to cover the amount he was owed in damages, she said, “Oh, no, absolutely not.”

For this reason, after the actress was recorded in a TJ Maxx, in New York, they have caused the networks to explode. Pictures of her, taken by a client, show her wearing jeans and a plain white T-shirt. She is accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who was by her side throughout the trial and testified on her behalf.

Depp’s original defamation lawsuit against Heard had been for $50 million, after she published that she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in an op-ed for The Washington Post, in 2018.

According to reports from the site Celebrity Net Worth, Heard’s fortune is estimated between $1.5 and $2.5 million, so her balance is about $6 million in negative due to what she must pay after the jury’s ruling.