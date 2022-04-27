They reveal a conversation between Mbappé’s father about his son’s future: “He can regret it”

2022-04-26

The next few days are going to be decisive in relation to the future of Kylian Mbappewho is between two teams: real Madrid either PSG.

The French striker has not renewed his contract with the PSG, which ends at the end of June. The French club has already had some meetings with the footballer’s family and they are optimistic that he will decide to stay.

See: The first five names of players who will leave PSG after the European failure come to light

Besides, real Madrid trust that Mbappe firm with them, taking into account that last year he showed his desire to leave the PSG.

Now, to Mbappe surely they have advised him and a lot these days and a legend has joined among those people.