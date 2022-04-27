Sports

They reveal a conversation between Mbappé’s father about his son’s future: “He can regret it”

The next few days are going to be decisive in relation to the future of Kylian Mbappewho is between two teams: real Madrid either PSG.

The French striker has not renewed his contract with the PSG, which ends at the end of June. The French club has already had some meetings with the footballer’s family and they are optimistic that he will decide to stay.

Besides, real Madrid trust that Mbappe firm with them, taking into account that last year he showed his desire to leave the PSG.

Now, to Mbappe surely they have advised him and a lot these days and a legend has joined among those people.

Jean-Pierre PapinFrench Ballon d’Or in 1991, has revealed a conversation he had with the father of Mbappe. This was last week during a charity match with Variétés Club de France with Wilfrid Mbappé.

The former player and now a commentator, told eurosport what he told the father of the Gallic attacker.

“We talked very quickly and I told him: ‘If the dream of Kylian is to go to real Madridyou have to go to real MadridOtherwise, he will regret it all his life, “he confessed.

Papin he won four league titles in France before leaving Marseille in 1992. He went to Milan, then the most powerful team in the world.

Mbappe They will not make their future official until the end of the season in France, that is, it will be until after May 21, the date on which they will play the last Ligue 1 match.

