They reveal that Amber Heard does not get along with Jason Momoa and almost kicked her out of Aquaman 2

The actress is in the middle of the trial for defamation with her ex-partner Johnny Depp and now details of her relationship with Jason Momoa in the framework of Aquaman 2 come to light.

Amber Heard starred alongside Jason Momoa the movie Aquamanwhich is the biggest success of DC Comics at the box office, reaching an impressive $1.148 million in grosses. In this context, the story of Arthur Curry accepting his lineage as the son of the queen of Atlantis and disputing the throne with his brother to avoid a war against the surface, showed the couple of Johnny Depp on good terms with the protagonist.

In fact, they seemed to have an excellent relationship both at events to promote the film and on their social networks. There were even rumors that pointed to Amber Heard as the culprit of the separation of Jason Momoa, something that was finally dismissed. The truth is that it seems that the actors would not have the best of coexistence.

Amber Heard vs. Jason Momoa?

Walter Hamadapresident of DC Fillms, assured that Amber Heard and Jason Momoa they do not have a good relationship and that would be the reason why they almost replaced the former partner of Johnny Depp for the sequel to Aquaman. They would even have chosen an actress to replace her: Emilia Clarkewho shared a recording set with Jason Momoa during the epic HBO series, game of Thrones.

Also is true that Amber Heardafter participating in the highly successful Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguealso wanted a raise to be part of this new installment titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Warner and DC executives did not grant her that salary increase despite the fact that they did opt for the return of the actress to the DC Extended Universe.

The legal dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It is costing both of them dearly in the film industry. Projects in which they were going to work are left aside, as happened in the case of the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean with Fantastic Beasts. At the same time, the studios offer them salaries below their expectations, as happened to the actress in DC Comics. Additionally, the legal team at Amber Heard confirmed that the trial with his former partner “it’s taking its toll” to the star