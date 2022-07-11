They reveal the cause of death of the wife of the Guatemalan consul in Denver and give details of the investigation

The first reports suggest that the cause of death was due to a pulmonary thromboembolism, fat embolism a situation that could arise due to carelessness during the intervention.

The case did not go unnoticed by the authorities. The prosecution opened a file after María José Chacón, wife of Henry Giovanni Ortiz Asturias, Guatemalan consul in Denver, died during cosmetic surgery.

This would imply that the team responsible for the intervention could face charges even for the crime of culpable homicideaccording to preliminary analyzes of the prosecution.

Even some details of the investigation suggest that the clinic did not have all the legal documentation, according to the State Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COEPRIS).

Erwin Areizaga, head of COEPRIS, stressed that the company did not have health seals, so the clinic would have been closed two months ago, which provides evidence in the investigation for apparent negligence.

Operating without the corresponding documents, in addition to the criminal problem, will cost the clinic a sum of approximately 38 million pesos as a sanction.

The governor of Denver, Marina del Pilar Ávila, reported that she will carry out an exhaustive investigation and that they will also carry out a control review in all the clinics that operate in the area, to verify that they are all in compliance with the law.

At the moment there are no individuals identified in the judicial file, but if the investigations continue along the lines that the prosecution suspects, the names of the first people involved could soon be known.

Background

According to the report, Chacón traveled this week to Tijuana, Mexico, to undergo cosmetic surgery at the private hospital Jerusalem, located on the main street of the municipality of Playas de Tijuana, Tijuana, Baja California.

They explain that the woman lost her life in the facilities of the Red Cross in the city, where she was taken because her health had deteriorated after the surgery.

According to the Punto Norte media outlet, Chacón was 38 years old, and died on the afternoon of July 4 at the Red Cross in the Los Santos neighborhood.

The death of María José Chacón was confirmed by the Guatemalan Consulate in Denver itself, which published a note on its Twitter account.