They revealed when the sequel to Cruella with Emma Stone could be filmed

One of the protagonists of the first part revealed that they are already writing the script and that they hope to start filming as soon as it is finished.

cruel It was the most anticipated movie by fans of “101 Dalmatians”. It premiered in 2021 and became the most viewed on the platform Disney Plus. After the success, everything would indicate that the film would have a sequel and alerted its fans.

“Tony McNamara is writing the script right now. He is surely giving it some tweaks. We have to adjust to the always busy schedule of Craig Gillespie Y Emma Stonewhich are worth waiting for. So when they want to start, I’ll be there,” he said. Paul Walter Hauserwho plays Horace in the first part.

According to the actor, the agendas of the director and the protagonist seem to be quite bulky and would be the ones that would hinder the start of filming of the continuation because without the two of them you can’t start filming. Apparently, once the script is finished, it would define a joint date to start the expected production, at some point of 2023.

Emma Stone was a sensation embodying the villain. Photo: IG

“cruel It is a character who does not care about anyone liking it, it is the opposite of what I am, it seems that I am always saying ‘please, please’ looking for approval, “he said at the time Stonewho doesn’t like to play villains but he saw much more in this character than just evil.

Although it is not confirmed who will be part of the cast or where the sequel will go, it is only known that theThe platform would be released in 2024.

One of the lines along which the film could go is in the obsession of cruel by Anita Darling’s puppies, thus taking up the story told in “101 Dalmatians”Disney’s first live-action with Glenn Close as the villaina role that he could play again this time in which the story would jump in time and that would have two versions of the protagonist.