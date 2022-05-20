They revived the characters after 56 years, it is already the most sought-after series in the US and so it can be seen in Argentina

The plot episode of this series was filmed in 1964 but was rejected (“too cerebral,” network executives said). But, and this is something that is not common even now, the NBC television channel I asked them to make a new plot, which was finally approved, but with many changes.

the series was star trekcreated by Gene Roddenberry and known in these latitudes for Star Trek or The Conquest of Space, and was broadcast for the first time on September 8, 1966: the protagonists were William Shatner like Captain Kirk, Leonard Nimoy like Mr. Spock and DeForest Kelley like Dr McCoy.

Illustration of the characters from Star Trek, the original series that premiered on NBC on September 8, 1966.

In Argentina, its three seasons were broadcast for the first time through the old Channel 13, property of the Cuban businessman Goar Mestrebut its sequels went through cable (Uniseries, SyFy Channel) and America TV. However, its low ratings and high production costs -for the time- led to its early cancellation in 1969.

“A pilot episode is that first episode that is shot in a television series and that usually helps producers to assess the possible success of the series,” according to Wikipedia.

Today, the Star Trek franchise already has six sequels in serial format, three animated sequels and 13 movies, as well as a lot of merchandising. It is known throughout the world and industry estimates indicate that it has billed over US $ 10,000 million.

Among the films are the new versions (three so far, although there is already talk of a fourth) that made JJ Abrams in 2009, with Chris Pine like Kirk, Zoë Saldana like uhura and Karl Urban like Dr McCoy.

Netflix: the captivating miniseries of 10 chapters that does not stop growing

The 8-episode series that breaks it on Netflix and has already surpassed Ozark as the most viewed on the platform

The new series, Star trek: Strange New Worlds

However, the characters of that first plot – Captain Pike played by Jeffrey Hunter (known for his role in the movie King of Kings) and the character known only as Number One, his first officer, Majel Barrett (who knew how to have several roles within the franchise were relegated to the darkness of the memory of the most staunch fans (and the products that are not part of the official canon of the franchise) and only appeared briefly in an episode of that original Star Trek -1966-, when they showed clips of that failed first instance.

Today, and after a brief reappearance in Star Trek Discovery in 2019, Pike and Number One got their own series, called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is produced by CBS and streamed by Paramount+.

Anson Mount, with Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn on the set of Star Trek: Discovery.

Incarnating these characters, 56 years later, they are Anson Mount (which had a brief stint in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) and rebecca romijn (Mystique in the original “X-Men” and its sequels). They are added Ethan Peck (grandson of Gregory Peck) in the role of the well-known Mr. Spock.

The new series is set 10 years before the first Star Trek, but its structure is similar: each episode tells a different story, unlike what happens with the new iterations of the franchise, Discovery and Picardwhich develop their plot throughout the season.

He is back to his episodic roots works very well throughout the first five chapters that were released to the press, since each of them can be placed within a different genre: two classic stories of science fiction with a moral, another with tints of terrora space opera with space battles and full-fledged comedy. What visibly changes is that the emotional stories of the characters are not reset with each new chapter, something common in the series of the 60s.

Disney and Paramount keep the rights to the Copa Libertadores for 2023/2026

They choose the 6 worst films in the history of cinema: which actor was most affected

Other characters that could be seen briefly in the original series also appear, such as Uhura (role of the iconic Nichelle Nicholstoday in the hands of Celia Rose Gooding)Nurse Chapel (then also played by Majel Barrett who, at the time, would become the wife of the series’ creator, Gene Roddenberry; now it’s Jess Bush’s turn) and Dr. M’Benga (today Babs plays him). Olusanmokun, who had a role in “Duna”).

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer:

















<br />

The cast of the production is completed by Christina Chong (“Line of Duty”), Melissa Navia (“New Amsterdam”), and Bruce Horak (“Warehouse 13”), among others.

most wanted series

The interest for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds grew 92% during the week that ended last Friday, thus becoming the most important new series in the United States, with demand 35.1 times higher than the average for the series, according to data from Parrot Analytics, which they take into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social networks, among other aspects.

In this way, the Paramount+ series ends the seven-week streak at number one Our Flag Means Deathfrom hbo max.

In addition, it is the best ranked series of the Star Trek franchise within the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoesat least as far as professional critics are concerned.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The series can be seen on the Paramount+ streaming service. In total there will be 10 episodes of the first season, of which three have already been released (they release one per week), and 10 episodes of the second, which is currently being filmed.

In addition, in Paramount + you can see Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Enterprise several of the films, and the new animated sequels Star Trek: Lower Decks Y Star Trek: Prodigy.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 poster. The fifth season is in production right now.

The rest of the seriesStar Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager, and also Enterprise- at the moment they can be seen on Netflix, although they are expected to move to Paramount+ soon. Already Star Trek: Picardwhere the main character of The Next Generation returns to the ring, is found on Amazon Prime Video, where the second of its three seasons has just ended.

In addition, there are several movies that can be viewed (dubbed) within Paramount Global’s free streaming service, pluto tvwhich is available for Apple and Android.