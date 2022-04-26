They see him as the new Donovan and Martino would steal him from the USA to put him in the Tri

They see him as the new Donovan, but Martino wants him on the Mexican team

April 25, 2022 1:15 p.m.

The tricolor could take a player from the US team, whose future looks to be equal to the career of Landon Donovan. The young striker has dual nationality and Gerardo Martino would have already had his eye on him.

According to Cancha newspaper, Femexfut would be very interested in recruiting Cincinnati striker Brandon Vázquez, a striker who remains the leading scorer over Carlos Vela and Javier Hernández in MLS.

The American media find many features similar to those of Landon Donovan. Brandon Vázquez has already represented the Stars and Stripes team in lower teams and Gerardo Martino wants to take advantage of his dual nationality.

What does Brandon Vázquez need to represent El Tri?

If the desire of the Mexican-American striker Brandon Vázquez is to represent the Mexican team, he must send a letter of resignation to the United States, to be considered by Mexico later. Tata would be very interested in the center forward.

