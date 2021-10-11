Thin or muscular, the difference is how to become one

Thin or muscular? When we decide to get back in shape, we tend to imagine that it is enough to follow any training routine in the gym to start building muscles until they are as massive as Thor, but that is not the case. When choosing to do muscle work, we can aim to have a lean and lean physique, while it takes much more effort to get bigger arms and an overall increase in our mass until we look similar to a Hollywood hero. Thin or muscular, here’s the difference and how to get it.

Thin or muscular

A quick and easy way to focus on the difference between lean and muscular is to compare the physique of Brad Pitt in Fight Club or in Snatch with the one admired a few years later in the film Troy. In the first two, the actor looked leaner and leaner than truly muscular. In Troy, Brad appears in his might with a greater volume both in terms of body fat, both in terms of muscle quantity. In general, Hollywood action actors focus mostly on muscles and aren’t content with looking too dry.

Another more recent example is the physicist of Tom Holland in his first movie as Spider-Man, compared to the same character played in the sequel. On the debut the actor shows his muscles, but he doesn’t have a lot of body fat and therefore looks thin, in the second he has put on some muscles and seems slightly wider in the pecs and back.

You can have a lean physique by building muscle FreshSplash

So, if we’re thinking about getting fit, we need to decide how we want to look: we want the muscles of Chris Hemsworth or just have a little more by focusing on toning the body to look slim? Depending on the answer, we can examine the type of training or eating habits to follow.

Whether lean or muscular you want to be, the basic concept remains the same: focus on building muscle. The main difference is that in order to have a physique with a greater volume of muscle mass, one must follow a diet program and a fitness routine specialized for this purpose. You will need to take in more protein and fat to build muscle and the effort required will have to be much higher. If, on the other hand, we intend to look lean, we will put on muscle without gaining a lot of fat to highlight the muscles without looking too baggy.

Loading... Advertisements

It should be emphasized that there is no possibility of having a “lean muscle”, because in reality all muscles are. However, when this term is used, it refers to the fact that there is not a lot of fat around the muscle and therefore it appears more stretched and “snug” to the body.

The difference between lean and muscular is based on the relationship between the volume of muscle and that of body fat. In appearance it may appear a simple proportion, in reality they are two results difficult to obtain and there is no magic formula to be applied indifferently to every body.

The routine referred to Christian Bale needed to have the physique necessary to play Batman is not, for example, the same one used by Holland, or the same as what Hugh Jackman followed throughout his long career as Wolverine.

Each physicist has different needs and there are multiple ways to achieve your goal. As already written, the basis for having a muscular body is the intake of proteins together with an intense workout that makes the arms, back and legs work well. If you want to keep a dry and not excessively bulky body, fat must be kept to a minimum and it all depends on the diet.

A nutritionist or fitness expert is the best choice to find a plan that fits what we are looking for without risking wasting time unnecessarily.

The article is originally published on GQ Mexico