Third mandatory dose for Doctors, Nurses, OSS and Health Professionals. The decree arrives. AssoCareNews.it

Third mandatory dose for Doctors, Nurses, OSS and Health Professionals: the decree arrives. The Ministry for details will be issued by the end of November.

Third mandatory dose for Doctors, Nurses, OSS and Health Professionals, here we are.

What was anticipated in the summer has materialized, leading to the next legislation.

The Ministry of Health details the decree that will make the third vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers.

In the coming days, Minister Speranza will present the text of the decree to Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

There will obviously be a grace period within which it will be mandatory to fulfill the obligation but time is running out: the fourth wave is already imminent.