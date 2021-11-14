Health

Third mandatory dose for Doctors, Nurses, OSS and Health Professionals. The decree arrives. AssoCareNews.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read


Third mandatory dose for Doctors, Nurses, OSS and Health Professionals. The decree arrives. AssoCareNews.it – ​​National Health Newspaper
HomeIn evidenceThird mandatory dose for Doctors, Nurses, OSS and Health Professionals. Comes the …
third dose mandatory vaccine mandatory vaccines third dose

Third mandatory dose for Doctors, Nurses, OSS and Health Professionals: the decree arrives. The Ministry for details will be issued by the end of November.

Third mandatory dose for Doctors, Nurses, OSS and Health Professionals, here we are.

What was anticipated in the summer has materialized, leading to the next legislation.

The Ministry of Health details the decree that will make the third vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers.

In the coming days, Minister Speranza will present the text of the decree to Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

There will obviously be a grace period within which it will be mandatory to fulfill the obligation but time is running out: the fourth wave is already imminent.

© 2021 All rights reserved to AssoCareINFormazione.it.

© 2021 ACN | Assocarenews.it

Cultural promotion association – Pending registration at the Court of Foggia.

Director: Angelo “Riky” Del Vecchio – Deputy director: Marco Tapinassi

Editorial staff: Felice La Riccia, Lorisa Katra, Michela Ciavarella, Michelarcangelo Orlando, Francesca Ricci, Gioacchino Costa.

For contacts: WhatsApp> 3805851500 – Mobile phone 3489869425 Write to us PEC

Apulia editorial staff: Via Renato Guttuso, 4 – Rignano Garganico (FG) – Tax Code: 91022150394

Tuscany editorial staff: Via Girolamo Fracastoro, 27 Florence – Tax Code: 91022150394



Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

To fall asleep deeply in a few minutes without waking up constantly, you should use this product that many have in the bathroom

2 weeks ago

National curse for Pellegrini, now rest and gym to return to the top with Roma

2 days ago

China: Traditional Medicine Helps Covid Treatment – Xinhua News

2 weeks ago

Health, Solinas to the Government: “Stop the limited number in Medicine”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button