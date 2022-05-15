This 1TB portable hard drive is half price on Amazon

Share

This SanDisk hard drive features a silicone design that’s resistant to drops, water, and dust.

The digital space has become the bookstores of the present. Letters are no longer sent or documents or photographs are printed. Users save everything in computers and hard drives, but this space is also limited. It is advisable to have a portable hard drive so as not to have space problems on the PC and now there’s an amazing deal on Amazon for this 1TB SanDisk hard drive that it costs 130.98 eurosalmost half the price.

This hard drive actually costs 250.62 euros, but you can get it much cheaper now. Have a 48 percent offwhich will allow you to buy 1TB storage for 130.98 euros. It is a considerable saving equivalent to 119.64 euros that is well worth it. In addition to storage capacity, this hard drive has unique features to take it everywhere with a design especially resistant to drops, scratches and other damages.

SanDisk 1TB hard drive is 48% off at Amazon

Its about nvme ssd disk including 1050MB/s read speeds and 1000MB/s write speeds on fast memory with 1TB capacity of data. This makes it the best option to store documents, photos and other files permanently. It also has a privacy system for protect content with password and hardware encryption.

SanDisk is a brand that offers many guarantees in this way. The design of this hard drive is very striking, as it has a durable silicone casing that offers a high quality touch and fall protection up to 2 meters, resistance to water and dust. It is designed to be carried anywhere and has a hole for fasten it with a carabiner on your excursions.

For all this, it is a very reliable hard drive for photographers who need a lot of storage space wherever they go. This hard drive has 1TB of space and it only costs 130.98 euros right now. It has a discount of 48 percent that allows you save up to 119.64 euros in total, but remember that this offer will not always be active.

