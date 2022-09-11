This actor will be Prince Eric in the live action of The Little Mermaid

The day Harry Styles turned down the role of Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, red lights went off at Disney studios. The former member of One Direction was giving himself the luxury of rejecting the offer of what on paper looks like a sure success in the cinema and, with it, his acting bonuses.

Nobody understood it because, who in their right mind could pass up a remake of the 1989 animated filmin which a teenage royalty of the sea falls in love with a man and makes a pact with a witch to become human.

Styles, at that time, I thought more about going on a tour around the world and the filming would have taken up the necessary time, he said in an interview.

But then, in pre-pandemic 2019, the spotlights pointed to an actor beginning to stand out in productions What war portraits Y my footprints homethe first as part of a historical drama and, the other, playing a kind and loving young man in search of his lost dog.

Jonah Hauer Kingnow 27, was chosen to be the ariel heartthrob, that he already had in his hands Halle Baileywho just turned 22 years old.

Both were chosen by filmmaker Rob Marshall, director of The return of Mary Poppins, Memories of a Geisha Y Chicago.

He was also director of Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating Mysterious Waterssaga from which he extracted the Spanish Javier Bardem So now it’s your King Triton and father of the little mermaid. Melissa McCarthy, of Armed and dangerous girls Y Spy: a clueless spywill give life to the villain Ursulathe evil octopus thirsty for power.

a teaser with The first video of Ariel swimming in the depths and singing was revealed today, generating various reactions on the web.

“I’m still not convinced by the actress”the user Katharsis wrote on youtube. “The special effects of the ocean are impressive”David Stevens pointed out. “Although I still miss the original Ariel, I love her voice as well as in English and Spanish”user Fernanda Abigail said in the same source.

Live action reversals by Disney have been their line for the last 12 yearswhen in 2010 he decided to revisit Alice in Wonderlanddirected by Tim Burtonwith just over a billion dollars raised, that is, five times more than was occupied for its filming.

The Lion Kingof 2019, has so far been the most successful of the bet, raising more than $1.5 billion in the orb, that is, near six dollars for each one spentreached the rank eight of the blockbuster films of all time.

Beauty and the Beastwith Emma Watsonmade 1.2 billion, and Aladdinwith Will Smith, it barely surpassed one billion US coins. the jungle book is in the 54th place of the most viewed in history, while Dumbo It does not appear within the first 400, registering just over 350 million, almost double the amount invested in production.

The new version of Pinocchiowith Tom Hanksarrived directly at the Disney streaming platform. The little Mermaid It has planned its premiere in May of next year in theaters.