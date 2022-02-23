This beastly 75-inch Xiaomi TV drops to its minimum price

The largest television from the Chinese manufacturer is closer than ever.

The biggest xiaomi tv to date and on sale now it can be yours for 999 euros. Its official price is currently around 1,199 euros with the Xiaomi store discount. We are before a 200 euro discount for the fastest, because this price will not last all day. One of the best Xiaomi TVs you can buy today.

Few people will be able to get this television, I know. But think of the feeling of walking home and finding this monstrosity in the living room. It must be a joy. I have a 65-inch TV and I can perfectly imagine that moment. Having a 75-inch TV has to be One last. Remember that they are almost 2 meters diagonal of screen. Can you put it in your house? I would make the effort. For this price of 999 euros you can also opt for a 65-inch 4K Philips TV with Ambilight if you prefer.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 for 999 euros

This huge Xiaomi television has all the features to be the next addition to your living room for several reasons: its 75 inches They will put you fully into whatever content you are viewing. His 4K resolution will fascinate you, especially thanks to the QLED display technology of Samsung that incorporates this TV.

We have a maximum peak of 1,000 nit brightness, more than enough for any unfavorable lighting situation. thanks to being a 10 bit dashboard we will be able to enjoy Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG technologies with which we will achieve more realistic and natural images and colors. And with his 2 x 15W RMS speakers that integrates and fulfills like a sound system with 2 tweeters and 4 woofersyou will get the walls and the neighbor’s to shake.

Regarding wired and wireless connections, we have everything: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, components, optical digital audio, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, integrated Chromecast, DLNA and TV and satellite antenna connectors. In the back we have the anchors to mount on the wall with a support type VESA, in this case 300 x 400 mm.

The operating system is Android TV 10, with all the advantages that this entails. You will be able to install all kinds of apps from the Google store and from independent developers with ease on your 32GB of storage internal. Their 2GB RAM are perfect for moving the entire system and playing content in 4K at 120 Hz if available. It has a maximum consumption of 360 W, a total weight with base of 33.3kg and a thickness of only 9.69 cm at the thickest part.

