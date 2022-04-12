this former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo turned fisherman

Discover the story of this former Portuguese player, best friend of Cristiano Ronaldo and winner of the Champions League. Forgotten by fans, he has since returned to the seas to become a fisherman.

Itinerary of a wasted talent

In football, there are great stories. Some players have gone from the lowest divisions of football to the top. This is particularly the case of Jamie Vardy who played in 2012 in the fifth chamber of English football and 4 years later won the Premier League with Leicester City. Jonathan Clauss is also a model of selflessness. CFA 2 player in 2016, he joined the French team this year thanks to his excellent performance in Ligue 1 with RC Lens. Unfortunately, there are also counter-examples to illustrate the cruelty of this popular sport.

That’s what happened (or almost) to Fabio Coentrao. In 2006, the young left side is coveted by all the European leaders. Chelsea, Manchester, Bayern and Real Madrid are making eyes at him. If he initially prefers to stay in Portugal, at Benfica, he will finally join the Merengues 5 years later.

Despite more than 100 matches played in the Madrid jersey, the Portuguese never knew how to impose himself and quickly fell into oblivion from the general public. Considered no longer good enough for the top level, the two-time Champions League winner hang up their cleats in 2021 to get away from football and avoid a descent into hell. It was then that a new vocation opened up to him.

Happier on the seas?

Son of a fisherman, and originally from Vila do Conde, a coastal town, the former AS Monaco player will return to the country to get closer to his roots. The memories of his childhood resurface when he goes back to sea to accompany fishermen. The former Portuguese international (52 selections and 5 goals scored, editor’s note) confided a year ago for the Youtube channel Empower Brands Channel about his new life. The least we can say is that Fábio Alexandre da Silva Coentrão seems to be more fulfilled since he moved away from the green rectangles.

Life at sea is not a shame, as many people think. It’s a job like any other. And that’s not all. The sea is beautiful, and we need it, there are people who work there, and the profession must be respected like any other. (…) Of course, I knew that football would stop one day and that I would have to take a new direction in my life. And my happiness is this boat. This is the life I want to lead.

The ex-footballer involved in the famous football leaks affair, a financial and legal scandal now runs peaceful players, far from the incessant media pressure of the round ball. Very close friend of the five times golden ball Cristiano Ronaldo, the one who finished his career at the Rio Ave Futebol Clube is today the owner of 3 boats, composed of a crew of more than 50 people. Good luck captain!