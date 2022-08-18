This has been the summer in which Sienna Miller has inspired us again

the perfect guest

Sienna Miller in a cut out dress.Gettyimages

If in a dictionary we look for a guest in autumn 2022, this image of Sienna Miller will have to come out because the actress meets all the requirements of the season. Her midi length dress with cut out pattern is the most sought after of the moment. The detail on the sleeves also gives it that romantic touch that is also a trend. Signed by Self-Portrait, one of the favorite signatures of the Duchess of Cambridge, this design will inspire us at the turn of summer

For an afternoon walk

Sienna Miller in a dress with a marked boho air.Gettyimages

It has been, without a doubt, one of the most commented dresses of the summer. With a marked boho inspiration, this design with a bateau neckline signed by Ralph Lauren It was made with all eyes at Wimbledon. The actress showed that she is still the undisputed queen of this style, although more elegant and refined. Her finishing touch was choosing a leather belt and sandals to “lift it up.”

To be the most elegant minimal bride

Sienna Miller in a strapless dress.Gettyimages

If you get married this fall, the unexpected inspiration may come from Sienna Miller, who this summer chooses a white design with a strapless neckline and a thin belt around the waist. An impeccable design for brides who love minimalism above all else. We have nothing more to add except that Sienna always manages to surprise us.

A dress to go to the festival

Sienna Miller in a Mango dress.

Gone are those seventies costumes Sienna wore for years to Glastonbury. This year, the interpreter put on a Mango dress with straps (which she fit like a glove) and black ankle boots to give her look a more refined and nineties style. Is there another way to get your festival look right?

For a meal with friends (if you live in the North)

Sienna in a white sweater and jeans.Gettyimages

Oh! How we like that preppy style that only English women know how to wear with a degree of honor. Sienna Miller shows us that she too is an expert in this allure with this outfit that she needs nothing more than basic pieces to shine: straight white jeans, a navy blue V-neck sweater and white ankle boots. And the magic is done. Thank you Sienna!

