This improbable statistic which shows that CR7 can win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Portugal!

Beyond a very high quality workforce, the 2016 European champion can hope that his eighth participation will be the good one because, in part, of this statistic. Since 2008, the nationality of the top scorer of the Euro, has always won, two later, the World Cup.

That year, David Villa became the top scorer in a European championship disputed in Austria and Switzerland, and won by Spain. In 2010, the former Valencia and Barça striker raised the first World Cup in the history of the Spanish selection.

In 2012, Spain lifted the final trophy, but Fernando Torres was crowned top scorer just like Mario Gomez with three goals, but UEFA awarded the distinction to the Madrid player because of less playing time. However, it was Germany that was crowned two years later.

In 2016, Antoine Griezmann distinguished himself with six goals and won the title of top scorer of the tournament. Just missing out on the trophy, Grizi finally waited until 2018 to triumph this time with France.

Last year, CR7 took the lead in this ranking by scoring five goals. Will he continue this tradition? The answer will be revealed at the end of the year…

Fernando Santos’ men are placed in Group H with Uruguay, who eliminated them in the round of 16 four years ago in Russia, South Korea and Ghana.