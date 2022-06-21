This is Anne Hathaway’s degree

Just a few months after his 40th birthday, Anne Hathaway She is one of the most recognized and successful actresses of her generation. In this opportunity, we tell you everything there is to know about the studies that she carried out and we share other curiosities related to her life. Next, all the details.

Born on November 12, 1982 in New York, United States, Anne Jacqueline Hathaway, much better known as Anne Hathawayhe was familiar with acting and performing arts practically from birth.

This is because his mother, Kate McCauley, is a renowned theater actress (His father, on the other hand, is a lawyer). In this way, Hathaway (who bears the same name as the wife of William Shakespearealthough it has nothing to do with her) found herself following in her mother’s footsteps since she was just a child.

Anne Hathaway, on the red carpet in Cannes – Source: Instagram Anne Hathaway (/annehathaway)

Besides traditional studies (she attended high school at Millburn High School), Anne spent most of her adolescence and youth training at the acting level. It is known, for example, that she studied at the Paper Mill Playhouse of New Jersey and also in the American Academy of Dramatic Artsinstitution through which great artists such as Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, Danny DeVito and Adrien Brody passed.

Always in the field of performing arts, Hathaway also studied at the Vassar College of New York and in the Gallatin School of Individualized Studyan institution belonging to the New York University. On the other hand, the rigorous professional training of the actress from Les Miserables and The Devil Wears Fashion also includes dance studios at the Broadway Dance Center.

Anne Hathaway: this was her beginnings in cinema

Although by then he already had theater experience and even with some work on television, 2001 was a great year for this American actress because it marked her big screen debutwhich was produced with the film The princess’s Diary.

Then other jobs would come, such as those of she is delighted Y Secret in the mountaina film in which she plays the wife of the character from Jake Gyllenhaal.

Already in 2006 the performance would arrive that would give him the definitive leap to world stardom. It is about his leading role in The Devil Wears Pradawhich he obtained thanks to the help of his castmate, meryl streep. Since then, Hathaway’s career has only grown, which is evidenced by titles such as The Miserables, Super agent 86, Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, fashion intern, Interstellar and many more.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these curiosities linked to the career of Anne Hathaway?